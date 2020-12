Watch Out

Take a look at these key events

Yesterday:Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme via video-conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed an anti-conversion bill with a 10-year jail term.Today:

Germany is set to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today. Plus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Manipur.