Last Updated : December 27, 2020 / 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Big Story

    Farmers agree to resume talks with Centre

    Farmer unions protesting against the agricultural reform laws on December 26 accepted Centre's offer to resume talks and end the deadlock. Click here to read more about the decision taken  at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various border points of Delhi.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Yesterday:
    Prime Minister launched the Ayushman Bharat scheme via video-conferencing to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet passed an anti-conversion bill with a 10-year jail term.
    Today:

    Germany is set to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine today. Plus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Manipur.

  • Markets Buzz

    Is the market run of 2HCY20 sustainable?

    The spread of the coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown has changed the way we think, behave and even consume. In fact, the markets themselves went through three different phases all in a matter of months. This begs the question, is the market run 2HCY20 sustainable? Harshad Chethanwala decodes all you need to know in this piece.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may be first to get Indian regulator's nod

    With the possibility of a rollout by January, the Indian regulator is looking towards the UK for a solution. Sources believe the regulator may give its nod to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University next week. Find out more about the situation here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Why are Cyberpunk 2077 defending themselves?

    CD Projekt SA, the maker of “error-plagued” game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, has vowed to defend itself against the lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles-based investor who alleged he was misled by the company. Full details here.

  • Business

    Surat's diamonds are abuzz again

    Raw diamond cutting and polishing units in and around Surat city of Gujarat are abuzz with activities after a prolonged lull. Click here to read why many stakeholders in the industry see the recent rise in production as a temporary affair driven by the festive season, while others are hopeful that it will continue.

  • Tailpiece

    The state of work-from-home

    The push to work from home wasn’t a decision taken to improve lifestyles or increase work-life balance. In fact, it emerged as a result of employers wanting to continue as the coronavirus spread. In this piece, Anirban Gupta writes about how as more organisations look at a larger population working from home, it becomes important to understand which ones can be moved to a virtual environment.

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

