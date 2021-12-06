MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 06, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    India reports 17 cases of Omicron in a single day, tally now at 21

    India reports 17 cases of Omicron in a single day, tally now at 21


    On December 5, India reported 17 cases of the new Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron. It started with a case from Delhi's LNJP hospital, which was the national capital's first case. As the day progressed, 16 cases were detected from the state of Rajasthan and Maharashtra, both now having the highest and second-highest Omicron cases respectively in the country.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Modi-Putin Summit on December 6
    President Kovind to Maharashtra from December 6-9
    Tomorrow:

    Raingate Travel Tech IPO Opens

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?


    As more clarity on the new Covid-19 version becomes available, investors can expect whipsaw movements in the markets. Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy throughout the week.

    Close

  • Your Money

    2022 likely to be more challenging for returns in equities, fixed-income investments


    Given the prospect of a further pick-up in inflation and recovery gathering momentum, there are chances that the RBI may raise interest rates by hiking the reverse repo in early 2022 followed by an increase in the repo rate thereafter. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Moto G51 5G launch in India confirmed for December 10: Check expected price, specs


    Motorola is launching the Moto G51 in India this week on December 10. The company took to Twitter to confirm the launch date of the G51 in India. Earlier last week, Motorola unveiled the budget Moto G31 in India and now it seems to be following up with the Moto G51, a budget 5G smartphone. Read full story here.

  • Ad Buzz

    Marketers believe they write good briefs. Ad agency execs disagree


    Decode modern-day advertising briefs and understand what works and what doesn’t. You can read the story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Your New Year Trip: Bali, Indonesia

    Traveling to Bali for New Year’s Eve? Preeti Verma Lal put together a list of things to remember, see, eat, do and not do in Indonesia. Plus, Covid guidelines for entry into the country. Read the story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.