
Last Updated : July 27, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    SEBI allows common platform for mutual fund investors’ service requests

    The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has asked registrar and transfer agents (RTA) to jointly develop a common platform for serving existing and future mutual fund investors. The platform will allow investors to place both transaction and service requests. Here is everything you need to know about how this development will change the way you invest in mutual funds.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The initial public offering (IPO) of Glenmark Life Sciences is set to open for subscription.
    Tomorrow:

    The initial public offering of Rolex Rings is set to open for subscription.

    Close

  • Legal

    Raj Kundra’s vulgarity versus porn conundrum

    When Raj Kundra was arrested for putting out explicit content on an app, his lawyer argued that he could not be held without bail because these apps streamed content that may be ‘vulgar’ but were not porn. Is that a legally-credible defence? Rajeev C Dubey explores in this piece. 

  • Business

    Vijay Mallya bankrupt, declares London High Court

    In a big win for Indian banks, the London High Court - on July 26 - declared fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya bankrupt. Catch full updates on the case here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Byju Raveendran says China ed-tech crackdown will benefit India the most

    Online learning firm Byju's, India's most-valuable startup, has acquired companies for $2 billion in the last six months alone. Founder Byju Raveendran and Mohan Lakhamraju, CEO of Great Learning, talk about its latest acquisition, China's edtech crackdown and future plans in an interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and M Sriram in this piece. 

  • Internet

    The story of Polygon

    With the launch of Polygon Studios, games get 360-degree building support, big brands and much-loved franchises can launch on Polygon, and gamers can enjoy a whole new world of play to earn opportunities and decentralised gaming. Watch its journey from India's gaming spaces to blockchain & NFT spaces here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Olympics 2020: The youngest champions

    Japan's Momiji Nishiya became one of the youngest individual Olympic champions in history when she won the inaugural women's skateboarding gold at the age of 13 years on July 26. Take a look at some of the youngest stars to emerge from the Olympics here.







