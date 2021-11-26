MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Global Investing can be spread beyond the US markets by joining an engaging webinar on November 30, 11:30 a.m.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : November 26, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell

    Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities says the overall negative trend of the market remains intact and the present upside bounce could be considered as a pullback rally of a downtrend. Further upside from here to 17,800 levels is expected to be a pullback in the market. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Indian Constitution Day
    Gujarat Drone Mahotsav to be held in the presence of CM
    Tomorrow:
    Only CNG, e-vehicles allowed to enter Delhi

    GoM to meet to finalise report on GST rate rationalisation

    Close

  • Big Story

    PM Modi laid foundation stone of Noida International Airport

    In his over 25-minute-long speech at the foundation-laying of Noida International Airport on November 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mention the farm laws, the repeal or the farmers' protest, even once. This despite the project's location being in Jewar region of Western Uttar Pradesh, one of the epicentres of the anti-farm law protests that started a year ago. Read this story to know what did the PM say in his speech.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Is a ban even possible on private cryptocurrencies?

    Ban on private cryptocurrency has been the top news this week as ‘Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021’ is set to be tabled in Parliament’s Winter Session. But, while the noise has mostly been around clarity of private cryptocurrency and other concerns about crypto being an asset or a currency, one more fundamental question that arises at this juncture is: can the Government of India actually put a blanket ban on private cryptocurrencies? Read this story to find out.

  • The Bigger Picture

    What recent tariff hikes mean for Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea

    All eyes are now on Jio. A hike will boost its revenue but if Jio holds tariffs, there could be potential subscriber churn which would be a negative for Bharti and Vodafone Idea, say analysts. Read more here.

  • Startup Tales

    Unicorn Club | Upstox's valuation to soar to $3-3.5 billion with new funding

    Upstox has raised $24.7 million from Tiger Global, as part of a larger funding round, according to regulatory filings. This mark's the company's entry into the unicorn club. Read full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    NFHS5 is a mixed bag of pluses and minuses for India under the NDA government

    India slipped on key malnutrition parameters, including the prevalence of anaemia among women and children, in four out of five years of the NDA’s first term in government. On some indicators, including the incidence of stunting and wasting, the performance improved. Read full story here.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.