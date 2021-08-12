MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 12, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Mutual fund schemes that got the maximum flow during June quarter

    The size of the Indian mutual funds industry has risen to Rs 35.3 trillion as on July 31, 2021 compared to Rs 33.6 trillion as on June 30, 2021, according to AMFI data. Equity and bond funds have seen large net inflows (investments exceed redemptions) in July. But which schemes got the maximum inflows and which ones saw outflows? Read this story to see if you own any of them.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    ISRO will launch its Earth Observation Satellite
    Roll out of Delhi Metro's e-buses
    Tomorrow:
    RoDTEP tax refund rates are expected to be notified

    CSK's Indian players likely to leave for UAE

  • Big Story

    Monsoon Session of Parliament ends as RS adjourned sine die


    The Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded with both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die on August 11, two days ahead of the scheduled conclusion. The Session that began on July 19 was marred by ruckus and uproar with Opposition members stalling proceedings in both the Houses demanding discussions on the Pegasus Project Report, farmers' agitation and price rise. Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021


    Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and new smartwatches at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The company has also announced the Galaxy Buds 2 TWS at its August 11 event. Here's everything you need to know about the new launches.

  • IPO World

    Sapphire Foods kick starts its IPO


    Sapphire Foods IPO: The Samara Capital-promoted company and one of the largest franchise operators of YUM! Brands had raised Rs 1.150 crore recently from a clutch of private equity investors. Read full story here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    A Crypto Heist !


    Poly Network, a DeFi firm specialising in cryptocurrency transfers, took to Twitter recently to announce that its platform had been hacked, leading to a substantial cryptocurrency loss which had an estimated value of a record $600 million, making it the biggest ever loss to have emerged in the crypto sector. You can read the story further here.

  • World

    How a resurgent Taliban could impact civil aviation

    Since 2001, ties between India and Afghanistan have grown from strength to strength. Not just at the government level but at a people-to-people level. Huge credit goes to the air connectivity between the two countries, which would come to nought if security issues do not improve. Read more here.

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

