you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    Stock futures rise on news of Trump being discharged

    Stock futures rise on news of Trump being discharged

    US stock futures rose on Monday on hopes that President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day. This eased some of the political uncertainty that shook Wall Street. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    How this move by SEBI will help mutual fund investments

  • Big Story

    GST council to meet again on October 12

    The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council couldn't come to a consensus on the issue of borrowing to meet the compensation shortfall. As a result, they have now postponed the meeting to October 12 to continue discussions on the issue. The finance minister also said that FY21 cess collected so far, worth Rs 20,000 crore, will be disbursed later on the evening of October 5. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Prevent the weaponisation of AI says Modi

    At the Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE 2020) virtual summit, Prime Minister Modi said that the world must be protected against the "weaponisation of AI" by non-state actors. He also shed light on the creation of a National Educational Technology Forum which will boost digital infrastructure, digital content and capacity. Read here to know more about what else was said at the event.

  • Global Watch

    US Service sector grows for the 4th consecutive month

    The US services sector, where most Americans work, grew for a fourth straight month in September. Read here to know what factors led to this consistent growth.

  • Startup Tales

    Appstore blues for Google?

    After facing severe backlash on its billing policy, tech giant Google decided to push the timeline on implementing the Play Store billing policy to March 31, 2022 instead of 2021. While this gives startups and Google more room to deliberate, it hasn't resolved the problem just yet. Read here to know why.

  • Tailpiece

    How does the Nobel Prize work?

    The laureate of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, one of the world’s top accolades, will be announced on October 9 in Oslo. In the run-up to the announcement, here's everything you need to know from how the panel picks nominees to what a laureate receives in addition to the award.

Coronavirus Essential | Donald Trump, First Lady test positive for COVID-19; vaccine rollout unlikely before fall 2021, say experts

