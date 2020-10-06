Big Story

GST council to meet again on October 12

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council couldn't come to a consensus on the issue of borrowing to meet the compensation shortfall. As a result, they have now postponed the meeting to October 12 to continue discussions on the issue. The finance minister also said that FY21 cess collected so far, worth Rs 20,000 crore, will be disbursed later on the evening of October 5. Read here to know more.