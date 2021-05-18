MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : May 18, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

  • Market Buzz

    Mutual funds make fresh buys


    Inflows into equity and equity-oriented mutual fund schemes continued in April but at Rs 3,437 crore, they were lower than Rs 9,115 crore in March 2021. The surge in coronavirus cases affected the flow in April but experts say the pace will pick up once infections begin to slide and the vaccination drive gathers momentum. Read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Ahemdabad Airport shuts operations in light of Cyclone Tauktae
    Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration begins
    Tomorrow:
    COVID-19 vaccination on hold in light of Cyclone Tauktae

  • World

    Fear and grief grip Gaza


    To the outside world, the scenes of rocket fire, bombing raids and angry protests in the Middle East this week may have looked familiar. To the people of Israel and especially the Gaza Strip, they were anything but routine. Take a look at this photo story to understand how fear and grief have gripped Palestinians.

  • Tech Tattle

    An upgrade in your Apple Music


    Apple announced a big upgrade for its music streaming service. Apple Music will bring high quality, lossless audio and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Additionally, these high-quality audio enhancements will be available to all Apple Music users for free. Read the full story here.

  • Cryptic Crypto

    Facebook announces cruptocurrency Diem


    Facebook has announced the launch of its own cryptocurrency, Diem in 2021. However, this announcement by the messaging behemoth comes at a time when Elon Musk, a vocal cryptocurrency proponent, tweeted that his company Tesla will not accept bitcoins due to the insane energy consumption trends registered in bitcoin mining. What does this mean for the world of cryptocurrency? Read here to understand.

  •  Coronavirus Check

    'Sceptical about govt claim that it will get over 2 billion doses


    Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India's eminent virologists, is sceptical about the government’s claim that it will get over 2 billion doses of vaccine from August to December, as the production capacity of vaccine makers such as Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is yet to ramp up. There is also no sufficient data to show the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, she added. Read her full interview here.

  • Tailpiece

    Be a leader like Jacqueline from The Bold Type


    With her popular character Jacqueline Carlyle from ‘The Bold Type’, popular actor Melora Hardin has proved that a true leader should keep open lines of communication with employees and not show any qualms about being forgiving. Watch our video to know the seven leadership lessons women can learn from her.

