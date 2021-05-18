Coronavirus Check

'Sceptical about govt claim that it will get over 2 billion doses



Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India's eminent virologists, is sceptical about the government’s claim that it will get over 2 billion doses of vaccine from August to December, as the production capacity of vaccine makers such as Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech is yet to ramp up. There is also no sufficient data to show the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine and Zydus Cadila's DNA vaccine, she added. Read her full interview here.

