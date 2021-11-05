MARKET NEWS

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Muhurat Trading 2021 | 10 stocks that moved the most on November 4

    Among the sectors, the auto and PSU Bank indices added over a percent each while the midcap and smallcap indices are up 0.5-1 percent each. You can read the full story here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    PM Modi To Unveil Adi Shankaracharya Statue In Kedarnath
    Delhi air quality could deteriorate to ‘severe’ today
    Tomorrow:

    Dedicated Bus Service For Women In Mumbai

  • IPO World

    IPOs in Samvat 2077 | 47 Issues raise Rs 86,650 crore; 15 companies yield over 100% returns


    It was a busy Samvat this time. While the secondary market sustained its rally despite some corrections, the primary market mopped up Rs 86,650 crore from 47 public issues. Read full story here.

  • Your Money

    Why Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath does not invest in cryptocurrencies


    This Diwali, Nithin Kamath, India’s 86th richest man and founder of Zerodha shares with us spending and investing tips to follow this new year. You can read the full story here.

  • All about Ads

    This Diwali, some brands skipped the hard-sell. Here’s why


    Brands want to own emotions rather than use Diwali just as a selling opportunity. But, watch out for the trap of clichés. Read more here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Live audio brings new challenges in terms of content moderation: Clubhouse CEO Paul Davison


    Live group audio brings with itself a new set of challenges in terms of content moderation, Clubhouse co-founder and CEO Paul Davison said on November 3. Clubhouse, which pioneered the social audio format last year, has faced intense criticism over moderation issues on its platform in its year-long history. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    Akshay Kumar: “I have released so many movies with their own pressures...but 'Sooryavanshi' is in a league of its own”

    Actor Akshay Kumar on doing his own stunts in ‘Sooryavanshi’, working alongside Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, and how he’s coping with everything that’s riding on the film that releases in theatres today. Read full story here.

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

