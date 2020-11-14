PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2020 07:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Make the most of Muhurat trading

    Make the most of Muhurat trading

    Muhurat trading is more of a customary practice than a truly investing event. However, since the market is teeming with positivity and looks poised for scaling fresh peaks, one can make the most of Muhurat trading by making fresh bets on quality stocks. Read this piece to know all about Muhurat trading.

  • Your Money

    Learn to shop wisely

    After remaining circumspect for much of 2020 due to the pandemic, Diwali is upon us. And we are all shopping with full gusto. But there is a need for being prudent about spending now. Read this piece to learn some tricks to get the best out of your shopping experience.

  • Big Story

    Covid vaccination drive by December

    With Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine candidate, entering phase 3 trials, Serum Institute of India has started ramping up the production. The world's largest vaccine maker plans to have 100 million doses ready by December 2020 for an inoculation drive that could begin across India that same month. Find details here.

  • Global Watch

    ByteDance gets breather

    The Trump administration granted ByteDance a 15-day extension of a divestiture order that had directed the Chinese company to sell the short video sharing app TikTok by Thursday. TikTok said it now has until November 27 to reach an agreement. This report has all the details.

  • Tech Tattle

    You can download Apple’s Big Sur now

    Apple confirmed that it would be releasing its next big version of macOS, called Big Sur on November 12. And as expected, the first iteration of macOS Big Sur is officially out. Read the details here.

  • Startup Tales

    Zomato raises $195 million in funding

    Info Edge said its investee company Zomato has raised $195 million (about Rs 1,455.4 crore) in funding from six investors including Luxor, Kora and Steadview, valuing the online food ordering platform at $3.6 billion. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Asteroids to buzz past earth on Diwali

    Two asteroids, one of which NASA has warned to be twice the size of the Taj Mahal and "potentially hazardous" is set to buzz past Earth on Diwali. NASA classifies “Potentially Hazardous Asteroids based on parameters that measure the asteroid’s potential to make threatening close approaches to the Earth. Read here.

Coronavirus Essential | Social distancing norms forgotten in markets ahead of Diwali; Russia vaccine arrives in India for trial

