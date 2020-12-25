Watch Out

Take a look at these key events



Yesterday:

Britain, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal.

BCCI gives go-ahead for 10-team IPL from 2022 at its crucial AGM.

Today:

PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN installment to 9 crore farmers.

Plus, the country will celebrate 'Good Governance Day' to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.