MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 25, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Mrs Bectors doubles on debut

    Mrs Bectors doubles on debut

    Biscuits and bakery products company Mrs Bectors Food Specialities shares had a great run on its market debut, closing 107 percent higher, doubling investors' money in a day. Now, should investors book profits or hold? Find out here.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Yesterday:
    Britain, EU reach post-Brexit trade deal.
    BCCI gives go-ahead for 10-team IPL from 2022 at its crucial AGM.
    Today:
    PM Narendra Modi to release PM-KISAN installment to 9 crore farmers.

    Plus, the country will celebrate 'Good Governance Day' to mark the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Big Story

    Britain clinches Brexit trade deal with EU

    Britain clinched a narrow Brexit trade deal with the European Union (EU) on December 24, just seven days before it exits one of the world's biggest trading blocs in its most significant global shift since the loss of empire. Read here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Zydus Cadila’s last-stage vaccine trial

    Zydus Cadila is planning to initiate Phase-III clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D with around 30,000 volunteers upon receiving necessary approvals. The company said its vaccine was found to be well tolerated and immunogenic. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Amazon Echo Show supports Netflix

    Amazon has rolled out support for Netflix on its Alexa-powered Echo Show products. Before this update, Echo Show only supported video on demand services such as Hulu, NBC and its own Prime Video. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    It’s never too late to save

    For those in their 50s, there is both good news and bad news. The good news is that in about 10 years or maybe sooner, you will retire. No more catching the morning commute to office. The bad news is that these are your last few years with a full-time salary income. So, are you prepared? This piece offers some tips for last-stage financial planning.

  • Tailpiece

    Precious gifts from space

    They resemble small fragments of charcoal, but the soil samples collected from an asteroid and returned to Earth by a Japanese spacecraft were hardly disappointing. Scientists hope the samples will provide insight into the origins of the solar system and life on Earth. Want to know more about this cosmic breakthrough? Read this piece.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.