you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Moody's says Future Group by was credit positive for Reliance

    Global rating agency Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said that Reliance Industries' (RIL) acquisition of Future Enterprise's (FEL) consumer business for a purchase consideration of around $3.3 billion is credit positive. Read here to know why they came to that conclusion.

  • Big Story

    Government bans 118 apps, including PUBG

    The central government on September 2 banned another 118 Chinese mobile applications, including the much-popular PUBG. Read here to know what led to the move.

  • Your Money

    This is why you need to get health insurance despite company cover

    The coronavirus pandemic has made people think about health insurance and health in the long term. However, only 4 percent of COVID-19 patients in the country filed health insurance claims so far despite growing awareness. Read here to know about the right health insurance cover for you and how to go about getting it.

  • Global Watch

    How much does a fund's stock universe influence expected returns?

    The divergence in the performance of schemes within a category can be attributed to the fund manager’s stock-picking skills. But apart from this how much influence does a fund's stock universe have on expected returns? Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    The battle for Tiktok

    TikTok's prospective buyers are discussing four ways to structure an acquisition from its Chinese owner ByteDance, which include buying its US operations without key software. Read here to know what is in store for the video-sharing platform.

  • Startup Tales

    Zomato raises Rs 456 crore from Temasek's MatRichie Investments

    Gurugram-based food delivery major Zomato has raised Rs 456 crore in a fresh funding round from MacRitchie Investments. Read here for more details.

  • Tailpiece

    Musings from iconic desks

    Some of the world's greatest minds have produced timeless work from the comfort of their desks. Here's a look at the working habits, routines, and desks of a few of the world's most extraordinary people and what can we learn from them.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

