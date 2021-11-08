MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : November 08, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    M-cap of 8 firms jump over Rs 1.18 lakh crore

    Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,18,930.01 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the lead gainers. Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 percent. Read more here.

  • Watch out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    US lifts COVID-19 restrictions for travellers
    Citibank operations to be down
    Tomorrow:
    AIADMK protest against DMK

    Microsoft education technology event

  • Big Story

    Flood alert in Chennai

    Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its suburban areas overnight leading to all-round waterlogging and authorities on Sunday sounded a preliminary flood alert to people as three city reservoirs were opened in a phased manner to release surplus water. Read more here

  • Coronavirus Check

    India orders 1 crore doses of needle-free vaccine

    Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is set to be included in the national anti-coronavirus inoculation programme in November with the Centre placing a purchase order with the Ahmedabad-based firm for one crore doses. Read more here

  • Tech Tattle

    iPhone 13 will disable Face ID if you do this

    The iPhone 13 disables the Face ID if the screen is replaced by a third-party repair shop, an investigation into the security measures put in place by the tech giant for its latest line of phones has found. Read more here

  • Auto

    How Maruti Suzuki plans to fix vehicle prices

    The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is keeping a close watch on the price movement of commodities, which had touched an 'unprecedented' high in the second quarter, to fix its vehicle prices in the future as it has not fully passed on the impact to consumers. More on this here

  • Tailpiece

    Learn climate resilience from the Khasis

    The indigenous food system of the Khasi community in Nongtraw village in Meghalaya offers lessons in climate resilience and sustainable food systems, says a United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation report. Read more here

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

