Market Watch
Asian markets open higher after renewed hopes for more US stimulus emerge
Asian shares were set to track Wall Street gains on October 8, as renewed hopes for more US stimulus helped restore investor confidence in the New York session. Read here to know more.
Big Story
World Bank downgrades India's FY21 GDP forecast
The World Bank has cut India’s gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for FY21. Here is why it expects growth to return in FY22.
Your Money
How to account for finance amid job losses
Taking a standalone medical cover and having sufficient emergency funds are critical in this pandemic-ridden economy where job losses are rampant. Read here to know about the best way to plan for such situations in this piece by Anupam Roongta.
Global Watch
WHO plays the waiting game
As curiosity about the origin of the coronavirus begins, the World Health Organization is currently waiting for China's approval on a list of global experts it expects to be part of an international investigation team that will go to China to begin a probe on the matter. Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
Happy Birthday, Instagram!
Facebook-owned Instagram recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary. To celebrate, it offered millions of users a special feature: to change the app's icon to one of the classics in its portfolio. Read here to know how you can get it on your phone.
Startup Tales
10 crores for Indian app developers publishing mini apps on Paytm
Payment service Paytm said it would set up a Rs 10-crore developer fund as equity investment in startups looking to list their apps on its Paytm Mini App store. Read here to know what led to this decision.
Tailpiece
Circus school resumes during a pandemic
In Brussels, the circus is slowly crawling back after the pandemic put a hold on activities. Take a look at how the Students at the ESAC International Circus School returned to their classes after being in lockdown for months.
