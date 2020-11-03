Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 07:07 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles that help you jump start the day.
-
Market Buzz
US Election 2020: Retail investors prefer Trump
As per a social media poll, conducted on Twitter and Linkedin by Moneycontrol, retail investors are of the view that the election win of Donald Trump will make the Indian market happier. Read here to know why investors think this is likely.
-
Big Story
Future Retail vs Amazon: The Battle for the Indian retail landscape
Citing breach of contract by the Future Group, which inked a deal to sell its retail assets to rival Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries for Rs 24,713 crores , e-commerce giant Amazon has moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre. Read here to know what the situation looks like from Future's perspective.
-
Your Money
Get ready for Dhanteras gold shopping with these Amazon vouchers
As people mull the decision to buy gold amid fluctuating prices, e-commerce giant Amazon has figured a way to make gold shopping during the festival season possible. Read here to know more about the 'gold vouchers' it is offering for values starting as low as Rs 500.
-
Global Watch
Wall Street crawls back in the wake of the election
Wall Street's major indices were set to bounce back on November 2 after their steepest weekly loss since March as investors geared up for an event-packed week centered around the US presidential election. Find all the details here.
-
Tech Tattle
Making the most out of LinkedIn
Since March, LinkedIn, has introduced a number of tools to help its 706 million members connect to more than 14 million job postings and learn new skills for career development. Here's how you can make the most out of this networking profile to further your own career prospects.
-
Startup Tales
The FreshToHome saga
Shan Kadavil has come a long way. From being a part of the sensational internet game Farmville, to founding a startup that raised $121 million in a Series C round last week, he has seen it all. Read here to know more about his story.
-
Tailpiece
Where spirituality and worldly chaos meet
The last few months show how secular conflicts, disputes, and worries inevitably intersect with the spiritual realm. Take a look at some examples of this from around the world.
tags #MC essentials
Watch
- Trade Setup for Tuesday: Top 15 things to know before Opening Bell Watch more
- Business Insight | Former HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri joins Carlyle as senior adviser Watch more
- Big Story | GST collection cross Rs 1 lakh crore: Here’s the fineprint Watch more
- Ideas For Profit | How did ICICI Bank manage to pull strong Q2 numbers out of the bag amid pandemic-induced chaos? Watch more