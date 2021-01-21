MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 21, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles that help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Joe Biden, Kamala Harris sworn in as 46th President and Vice President of the United States

    Joseph R Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States on January 20. Take a look at some moments from this historic swearing-in ceremony.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at some of these key events


    Today: Mortgage financier Home First Finance Company (HFFC) IPO will be ready to subscribe.

    Tomorrow: Yes Bank board will look to consider fundraising.

  • Market Buzz

    Who's taking to Dalal Street?


    Last year was a historic year as the Indian market witnessed almost a deluge of retail investors in the market due to reasons ranging from attractive valuations to having extra time to study equities and the market. In this piece, Nishant Kumar assesses the different factors that led to more retail investors from tier-2, 3 cities like Surat and Nashik flock to Dalal Street.

    Buzzing Stocks: Reliance Industries, India Cements, and Divi's Laboratories (Read Here)

  • Tech Tattle

    Whatsapp: A tale of data privacy


    There is no doubt that with Whatsapp's updated privacy policy, many users grew increasingly aware of their personal information being made open for exploitation. In this piece, Jayadevan PK takes a look at how in the absence of the law does the government plan to ensure the data privacy of its citizens?

  • Business

    Future Group- Reliance Industries get SEBI nod


    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) granted approval to the deal between Kishore Biyani-led Future Group and Reliance Retail, an arm of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20. Full details here.  

  • Politics

    Centre offers to suspend farm laws implementation for up to 1.5 years

    The tenth round of talks between the Centre and the representatives of farmers' unions concluded on January 20 with the government offering to suspend the implementation of farm laws for one to one-and-half years. In fact, it also agreed to submit an affidavit in the Supreme Court citing the suspension of farm laws implementation for a year or more. Here's everything you need to know about the issue.

  • Tailpiece

    One size too small?

    There is an emerging trend in Mumbai real estate as apartment owners - after receiving possession of their flat - are opting to stay on rent rather than in their own home. In this piece, Vishal Bhargava takes a look at the practice of how homes that appeared to be worth living at the time of purchase while under construction were later deemed highly uncomfortable after completion when it was handed over to the home buyer.

    Disclaimer: Reliance Industries (RIL) which is the parent company of Reliance Retail, JioMart, and Reliance Market is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.

tags #MC essentials

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

