MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 13, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Story

    Tesla is here!

    Tesla is here!

    Tesla, the world’s most valuable carmaker, has launched an Indian subsidiary as it prepares to create a much-awaited manufacturing plant and R&D unit in India. Read here to know more.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    More states are likely to receive the vaccine as a part of the nation-wide drive.
    Karnataka's cabinet will be expanded.
    Quarterly Results: TCS, Wipro, GTPL Hathway
    Tomorrow:

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Tamil Nadu.

    Close

  • Market Buzz

    Who wants India's sugar?

    Indonesia could emerge as the largest importer of raw sugar from India. In this piece, Subramani Mancombu talks about how this could make up for any drop in exports to Iran, where shippers are facing payment problems.

    Buzzing stocks: Sun TV, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Coffee (Read more)

  • Your Money

    All about sovereign gold bonds

    The sovereign gold bond (SGB) scheme Series X offers gold at a price of Rs 4,954 per gram for investors using digital modes to pay. But is this the right time to buy gold? Find out here. 

  • Economy

    COVID-19 survivors and health insurance

    Indians who have recovered from COVID-19 are finding it tough to buy a life or health insurance policy amidst concerns about the re-occurrence of the virus in these persons and rising losses. In this piece, M Saraswathy explores the various nuances associated with getting insurance if you have recovered from the disease.

  • Startup Tales

    Who will help the economy?

    Digital payments will continue to grow by 40 to 45 percent over the next two years with the blockchain-based business payments volume reaching $4.4 trillion by 2024, said Razorpay in the seventh edition of its fintech report released on January 12. Find full details here.

  • Tailpiece

    What lies behind reports about real estate?

    Reports by real estate consultants and analysts are typically euphoric, but they gloss over actual events. In this piece, Vishal Bhargava sheds light on how they potentially mask important data about what goes on in the sector.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Coronavirus Essential | First batches of Covishield shots distributed across India; Serum Institute to sell vaccines at Rs 1,000 per dose in private markets

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.