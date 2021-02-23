Tech Tattle

5G, for a new world

The 5th Generation mobile network is poised to bring some drastic changes in the way we look at connectivity. But this doesn't come without at a cheap cost. One of the major drawbacks to implementing 5G are infrastructure costs. When 4G first rolled around, a lot of mobile operators invested heavily into building new towers. Now, they are staring down the barrel of a completely new technology, which has been unproven so far in the market. Is the world ready for 5G? Find out here.