Last Updated : February 23, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Who is under SEBI's careful watch?

    The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will launch a special audit of four brokers over alleged irregularities conducted in commodity derivatives contracts. It has decided to look into these so-called market makers of the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) two persons aware of the matter told Moneycontrol. Find full details here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: Federal Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Firstsource Solutions (Read More)

  • Big Story

    Reliance announces O2C biz spin-off into 100% subsidiary

    In a notification to exchanges, RIL said that the promoter group will continue to hold a 49.14 percent stake in the O2C business after the reorganisation and that the process will result in no change in shareholding of the company. Read more here.

  • Startup Tales

    SaaS firm Chargebee is gunning for a $1.4 billion valuation

    Enterprise software firm Chargebee is raising about $150 million at a valuation of $1.4 billion. This would give it the coveted unicorn tag at a time when Indian software-as-a-service (Saas) is seeing more aggression from investors than ever before. Moneycontrol's M Sriram and Chandra Srikanth bring you all the details in this piece. 

  • Economy

    What about Petrol and Diesel?

    Between February 22 last year and this year, the price of petrol increased by Rs 18.64 a litre and diesel by Rs 16.32 a litre. This implies that in over a year, rates of petrol and diesel rose 26 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Shine Jacob brings you all the details in this piece. 

  • Tech Tattle

    5G, for a new world

    The 5th Generation mobile network is poised to bring some drastic changes in the way we look at connectivity. But this doesn't come without at a cheap cost.  One of the major drawbacks to implementing 5G are infrastructure costs. When 4G first rolled around, a lot of mobile operators invested heavily into building new towers. Now, they are staring down the barrel of a completely new technology, which has been unproven so far in the market. Is the world ready for 5G? Find out here.

  • Liquor

    COVID-19 and German Brewers

    German brewers have been forced to throw away unsold beer and have asked the government for financial aid as the coronavirus lockdown reduces demand, they said on February 22. In fact, most pubs, restaurants and hotels remained closed across the country since November. Take a look at how brewers called on the German government to give beer breweries aid under the country’s programmes to help the industry recover from the impact of the coronavirus crisis.

  • World

    What's happening with Petrobras?

    Following a change in authority by President Jair Bolsnaro in the state-owned oil company Petrobras, ordinary and preferential shares both dived by more than 19 percent shortly after opening on the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Read here to know how Bolsnaro's decision fueled fears he will try to block further energy price hikes as he eyes re-election.

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

