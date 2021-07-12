MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : July 12, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    How will Dalal Street fare the week ahead?

    Experts expect the consolidation to continue in the coming week too, with the market keeping a watch on the new variant of COVID-19 and macroeconomic data along with monsoon progress. Stock specific action could continue with the beginning of the June quarter earnings season, they say. Read here for the full story.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Sovereign gold bonds open; issue price fixed at Rs 4,807/gm
    Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha
    Tomorrow:

    PM Modi will interact with the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics

  • Politics

    Arvind Kejriwal makes promises in Uttarakhand

    In a big boost to AAP's poll campaign in Uttarakhand, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised free electricity to Uttarakhand if his party comes to power in the state. “After our govt is made, we will provide 300 units of free electricity,” he said. The party has decided to contest the assembly polls in the state due in 2022. Read the full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Whatsapp's new feature for iOS

    WhatsApp is rolling out 'View Once' feature on its latest beta for iOS. The popular feature allows users to send data that will be automatically deleted after the recipient views it. The feature that has been available to Android users in beta since June is finally ready to be used with iPhones. Full story here.

  • Auto

    Harley-Davidson’s new 1,250cc bike

    Harley-Davidson recently teased their upcoming 1,250cc bike, and a recent leak suggests this will not be called the Custom 1250. According to a report on motorcycle.com, a guide submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association (NHTSA) confirms that the new motorcycle will be called Sportster S. Read the full story here.

  • Sports

    Does Roger Federer think his time is up?

    Federer’s quarterfinal loss at the 2021 Wimbledon invited speculation about whether the tennis superstar might/should hang up his racquet. Read this story by Nikhil Naz to understand further.

  • Tailpiece

    Too much sex on OTT?

    Do we get the OTT shows we deserve? Manisha Lakhe writes about laughable sex, boring sex, fast-forwardable sex in (most) shows and films today in this story.

