PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
LIVE NOW :Watch India’s top CFOs share their financial resilience strategies at the India CFO Summit. Click here
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Nov 24, 2020 07:26 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    What's happening with global markets?

    Asian markets edged up to record highs on November 23 morning after the hope for a potential coronavirus vaccine grows. However, worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over US stimulus capped gains. Take a look at how they performed at the top of the week.

  • Big Story

    Oxford, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine 70% effective

     British drugmaker AstraZeneca, on November 23, said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Oxford had shown an average efficacy of 70 percent. Find full details about these developments, here.  

  • Your Money

    Are bail-ins preferred by the RBI in its rescue acts?

    There has been much talk about the Reserve Bank of India's efforts to bail out two large lenders only a few months between each other. So, what is the central bank's preferred method to save these ailing institutions, especially in cases where stakeholders have to bear some of the losses? Read here to find out.

  • Global Watch

    Climate change still a concern

    The main driver for the climate change crisis, greenhouse gases, hit record highs in 2019 and have continued climbing in 2020. This is despite several measures put in place to tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Learn why the World Meteorological Organization called for sustained flattening of the curve.

  • Tech Tattle

    What will be the most important tech in 2021?

    Artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) would be the most important technologies in 2021, according to a new study by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). Full details of the study conducted by IEEE, here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Visa and ICICI collab to bring better infrastructure to Fintech firms

    Global card payment player Visa has partnered with private sector lender ICICI Bank for its ‘Visa-in-a-box’ programme for fintech acceleration. This, the firms say will give fintechs  access the APIs and developer sandbox initiative to rapidly build, test and deploy consumer payment applications. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    World's best places to live

    Only one Indian city made it to the list curated by Resonance - a leading advisor in tourism, real estate, and economic development. Take a look at its top-10 best cities to live in and why they made the cut.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Coronavirus Essential | Oxford vaccine to be priced at Rs 500 per dose in India; Pfizer to seek emergency use approval in US

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.