Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 07:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
Market Watch
Scams that rocked Dalal Street
There is no doubt that investors have made great returns on their investments over the years. However, Dalal Street's relationship with financial fraud is also deep-rooted and an integral part of the stock market's history. In this piece, Harsh Jain takes a look at the top-five financial scams that have rocked the stock exchange.
Big Story
Accomodative Stance, Dovish Policy says RBI
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept rates on hold, which was along expected lines, But, at the same time, it also announced a significantly dovish monetary policy with a slew of measures to boost the economy at its bi-monthly meeting on October 09. How did the markets react and where should you put your money? Read here for more.
Your Money
Your tax on dividends are about to change
If you are an investor and expecting dividends on your investments, your taxes are about to look slightly different. Read here to more about how starting the financial year 2020-21, dividend is now taxable in the hands of the shareholders and unit holders and not in the hands of the company/Mutual Fund.
Global Watch
COVID-19 Vaccine: Are we there yet?
As the number of coronavirus cases world grows to over 3.62 crore, so has the demand of a vaccine. Several countries have now joined the race in generating a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, here's a look at what we know about the potential candidates so far.
Tech Tattle
This TikTok alternative is vying hard for creators
Triller, a US-based Tiktok alternative is doing its best to woo users. In a bid to get more influencers on to its platforms it offered them a simple deal-- tell your audience on TikTok that you’re moving to Triller, and we’ll give you equity and roles within the company. Were they successful? Read here to know more.
Startup Tales
Cred eyes $100 million
Credit card repayment startup and second venture of Freecharge co-founder Kunal Shah of Cred is in talks to raise $100 million at a range of $700 or $800 million for the platform. While the deal is far from being closed, new investors in this round could include Falcon Edge Capital and Belgian investment firm Sofina among others. Read here to know more in this Moneycontrol Exclusive.
Tailpiece
Who are some of India's richest business women?
Forbes released the list of top 100 richest Indians in the year 2020. This list also featured five Indian businesswomen. Out of this, four of them saw their wealth increase this year as compared to the year before. Take a look at who made it the list in 2020.
