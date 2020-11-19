PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Big Story

    Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine 95% effective in final results

    The COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by American pharma company Pfizer, along with BioNTech, has shown an efficiency of 95 percent in final results of a study. This pushes them one step closer to seeking emergency authorisation for use of the shots from regulators. Read here to know more.

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin's back?

     On November 18, Bitcoin touched $18,062 at trading. This was a similar high that the cryptocurrency had touched $19,783 on December 17, 2017. Could such a high spark cause interest in Bitcoin yet again? Find out in this piece by Jayadevan P.K.

  • Your Money

    What should Lakshmi Vilas Bank customers do immediately?

    On November 17, the central government announced that it was putting lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank on a one-month moratorium period. Currently, existing customers of the bank can withdraw up to Rs 25,000 to until December 16. Take a look at the immediate steps of action you can take if you are a customer at the bank.

  • Tech Tattle

    CEOs of Twitter and Facebook say no to moderation

    The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have vehemently opposed any changes that would allow the US government to dictate content moderation. In fact, they advocated against the move by insisting that these platforms were new and should have their own regulatory standard in place. Find full details of their arguments here.

  • Startup Tales

    Zomato starts free takeaway for restaurants

    As there have not been cases concerning COVID-19 transmission via food delivery, Zomato has started free takeaway service for its restaurant partners. This comes in a bid to encourage consumers to order food from outside. Read here for more.

  • Startup Tales

    Delhi favours lockdown 

    Over 74 percent of people in Delhi, which has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days, favour some type of shutdown in markets and non-essential shops and services to curb the spread of the disease, a survey has shown.

  • Tailpiece

    Manish Arora's business fading away

    Designer Manish Arora, once hailed as the "John Galliano" of Indian fashion, can now be seen making belated attempts to save a business beset by years of chaos and financial troubles. Learn more about what led to the fall in his business in this piece. 

