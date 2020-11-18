PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 07:20 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Navigating high tide

    On Muhurat Trading day, Samvat 2077 flew off to a dashing start. Sensex and Nifty50 hit fresh highs during this period, indicating that a liquidity drive is clearly pushing a rally on Dalal Street. Here is a quick rundown of a few key things to look out for during this period.

  • Big Story

    Moratorium for Lakshmi Vilas Bank

     The central government instated a one-month moratorium period on Chennai-based private lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank. The move was taken based on an application made by the Reserve Bank of India. Find full details of the matter here.  

  • Fight, Michael, Fight

    Michael Schumacher 'still fighting'

    Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, having suffered serious brain injuries after a skiing accident in 2013, is following his son Mick's driving career closely. Read here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Microsoft's latest launches are finally here

    Microsoft recently dropped two Surface PCs in India, in the form of the Surface Go 2 tablet and Surface Book 3 detachable 2-in-1 laptop. Check out everything you need to know about its price, specifications and features here. 

  • Future Plans

    1,000 kms of Metro Rail by 2022

    India is on track to deliver close to 1,000 kms of Metro Rail system in the country by 2022, PM Modi said at the third annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum on November 17. Read more here.

  • Startup Tales

    Jugnoo makes $2 million in revenue monthly from a Tier 2 city

    Jugnoo is not your typical ‘local’ startup. Based in Chandigarh, it chooses not to burn money only to later evolve into a globalised startup. How did Samar Singla, the founder and CEO of Jugnoo, manage this feat? Read this piece by Moneycontrol's M Sriram to find out.

  • Tailpiece

    New beginnings for Airbnb

    Ahead of its new Initial Public Offering, hotel service Airbnb was losing money even before the pandemic struck. Take a look at where the brainchild of Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia is headed in a post-pandemic world.

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Is India prepared for a COVID-19 winter wave and possibly another lockdown?

Macro Minutes | Is India prepared for a COVID-19 winter wave and possibly another lockdown?

