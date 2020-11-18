Startup Tales

Jugnoo makes $2 million in revenue monthly from a Tier 2 city

Jugnoo is not your typical ‘local’ startup. Based in Chandigarh, it chooses not to burn money only to later evolve into a globalised startup. How did Samar Singla, the founder and CEO of Jugnoo, manage this feat? Read this piece by Moneycontrol's M Sriram to find out.