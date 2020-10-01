Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:10 AM IST
Market Watch
What to do if you are expecting more IPOs
If the buoyancy in equity markets continues, there is potential for a number of companies to line up for initial public offerings (IPO). Read here to know which sectors could be better for investments according to Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer - Bajaj Allianz Life.
Big Story
Why are you spending on rebranding and IPL, shareholders ask Vodafone Idea
The expenses incurred by Vodafone Idea on a branding change and marketing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament at a time when the telecom firm is incurring losses came up for scrutiny at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30. Read here for more details.
Your Money
Sending money abroad may cost more
A 5 percent tax collected at source (TCS) will be applicable on your foreign remittances over 7 lakh in a financial year, starting October 1. The change was proposed in the Union Budget 2020 and will come under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Read here to know how this will change how you send money abroad.
Global Watch
Your international trips may be delayed, here is why
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on September 30, extended the suspension of international commercial flights till October 31, 2020. This comes after rising COVID-19 cases across the world. Read here to know how this may affect your travel plans abroad.
Tech Tattle
Texting gets easier on Instagram
Switching apps to message on Facebook Messenger and Instagram will no longer be necessary. Facebook has rolled out new features through its Messenger app, enabling its users to chat with people who are on Instagram without having to download a new app and vice versa. Read here to know how you can use it.
Startup Tales
Lee Fixel returns to India
Lee Fixel, one of the earliest large investors in the Indian startup space, is back. Read here to know how his $1.2-billion fund Addition led a $35 million round in InShorts, best known for its news aggregation app, along with Tanglin Venture Partners and SIG Global.
Tailpiece
Musk says no to COVID-19 vaccine
As the world eagerly awaits for a COVID-19 to be available, Tesla chief executive and billionaire Elon Musk has said he and his family will not be partaking of the shot. Here is what led Musk to the decision.
