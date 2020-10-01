172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-musk-ipo-ipl-vil-facebook63-5907911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:10 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    What to do if you are expecting more IPOs

    What to do if you are expecting more IPOs

     If the buoyancy in equity markets continues,  there is potential for a number of companies to line up for initial public offerings (IPO). Read here to know which sectors could be better for investments according to Sampath Reddy, Chief Investment Officer - Bajaj Allianz Life. 

  • Big Story

    Why are you spending on rebranding and IPL, shareholders ask Vodafone Idea

     The expenses incurred by Vodafone Idea on a branding change and marketing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket tournament at a time when the telecom firm is incurring losses came up for scrutiny at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 30. Read here  for more details. 

  • Your Money

    Sending money abroad may cost more

     A 5 percent tax collected at source (TCS) will be applicable on your foreign remittances over 7 lakh in a financial year, starting October 1. The change was proposed in the Union Budget 2020 and will come under the Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Read here to know how this will change how you send money abroad. 

  • Global Watch

    Your international trips may be delayed, here is why

     The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on September 30, extended the suspension of international commercial flights till October 31, 2020. This comes after rising COVID-19 cases across the world. Read here to know how this may affect your travel plans abroad. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Texting gets easier on Instagram

     Switching apps to message on Facebook Messenger and Instagram will no longer be necessary. Facebook has rolled out new features through its Messenger app, enabling its users to chat with people who are on Instagram without having to download a new app and vice versa. Read here to know how you can use it. 

  • Startup Tales

    Lee Fixel returns to India

     Lee Fixel, one of the earliest large investors in the Indian startup space, is back.  Read here to know how his $1.2-billion fund Addition led a $35 million round in InShorts, best known for its news aggregation app, along with Tanglin Venture Partners and SIG Global. 

  • Tailpiece

    Musk says no to COVID-19 vaccine

    As the world eagerly awaits for a COVID-19 to be available, Tesla chief executive and billionaire Elon Musk has said he and his family will not be partaking of the shot. Here is what led Musk to the decision. 

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Moderna vaccine appears safe and working, says study; Elon Musk says no to shot

Coronavirus Essential | Moderna vaccine appears safe and working, says study; Elon Musk says no to shot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.