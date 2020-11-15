PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2020 07:58 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    All about Muhurat

    The stock indices met Samvat 2077 with all lights green, and the Hindu accounting year changed leaves with a symbolic one-hour 'Muhurat' trading session. Shares never dipped into the red, marking an auspicious beginning - if it holds. Read more about which stocks were the favourite heading into the new year.

  • Tech Tattle

    Tiktok wants to make a comeback

  • Your Money

    Finance made easy for kids

    It's never too late about safe investing, or too early. As Children's Day passes, here's a handy illustrated guide that can help young learners to enhance their financial awareness with some basic principles that can be built upon in daily life.

  • Big Story

    Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate

    Diwali celebrations in the National Capital Region (NCR) continued even as the air turned deadly. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi, already in a precarious position, now turned to potentially harming residents' health directly. Learn about why the city turned into a smog pit even though there is a firecracker ban in effect.

  • Global Watch

    China's new policy for tourists could be hurtful

    Shortly after rebounding from a massive wave of the coronavirus, China is now open to letting in visitors from outside: but with stringent rules. This includes, inbound travelers to present negative results from an antibody test — which can neither reliably rule out infections nor prove that a person is not transmitting the virus to others. Read here to know why many feel there are potential dangers with this plan.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Could COVID-19 spare children?

    While the scientific community continues to understand the complete effects of COVID-19, a small breakthrough has been found. According to the researchers, including those from the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) in the US, children have lower levels of a receptor protein that the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 needs to invade airway epithelial cells in the lung. Read here to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Evergreen letters from a Diwali past

    A Patna resident recently uncovered rare telegrams in his great-grandfather's collection. Read here to know more about the interesting archives that also feature a Diwali greeting card sent by the famous Singhania family of Kanpur with an image of Goddess Laxmi showering wealth on the cover page and 'Kamla Tower, Cawnpore' embossed on top.

Coronavirus Essential | Social distancing norms forgotten in markets ahead of Diwali; Russia vaccine arrives in India for trial

