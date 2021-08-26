MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 26, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    29 midcaps fall 10-30% in August

    High-flying small and midcaps came under pressure in August after outperforming the benchmark indices for the most part of the year. The S&P BSE Smallcap index fell over 5 percent, while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down over 2 percent, compared to the over 4 percent rally seen in the Nifty50. Read this story to understand what investors must do now.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events


    Today:
    Govt launched e-SHRAM portal
    All party meeting to discuss Afghanistan crisis
    Tomorrow:

    60K Covid vaccines to be administered in mega vaccine drive

  • Big Story

    FM Sitharaman's presser highlights


    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 25 addressed a press conference after her two-day visit to Mumbai. She interacted with top officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and launched the EASE 4.0 Index - a reform agenda for 2021-22 for public sector banks (PSBs). Read full story here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G launched


    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G price in India has been announced. The new Samsung phone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC under the hood. It competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, etc. Read this story to know the price, specifications and offers.

  • Auto

    Can Tesla really work in the real world?


    Tesla’s recent ‘Autopilot’ related incidents—Elon Musk has himself admitted to problems—have brought into question the feasibility of fully self-driven cars. Read the full story here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Huge jump in cases for Kerala


    Kerala on August 25 logged 31,445 fresh COVID-19 cases and 215 deaths, pushing the total infection count to 38,83,429 and the fatalities to 19,972 till date. The last time the state crossed the 30,000-mark was on May 20 when it logged 30,491 cases. Read the full story here.

  • Tailpiece

    LinkedIn's Global Talent Acquisition head shares tips to get recruiter's attention

    Sharing tips for job seekers, Jennifer Shappley, LinkedIn’s vice president of global talent acquisition said that candidates should take their time to prepare for every interview as if it is the only position they are appearing for. Read this story to find out some other tips shared.

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

