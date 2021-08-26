Market Buzz

29 midcaps fall 10-30% in August

High-flying small and midcaps came under pressure in August after outperforming the benchmark indices for the most part of the year. The S&P BSE Smallcap index fell over 5 percent, while the S&P BSE Midcap index was down over 2 percent, compared to the over 4 percent rally seen in the Nifty50. Read this story to understand what investors must do now.

Shubhangi Mishra