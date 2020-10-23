Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:15 AM IST
Market Buzz
Stop loss is crucial to investing habits
While it is important to stay focussed on profits as an investor, one of the key things to keep in mind during the process is stop loss. A stop loss is the level of a stock price where investors/traders should sell an equity or commodity to limit their loss. Read here to know more about why it is crucial to your investment decision.
Big Story
Free COVID-19 vaccine for Madhya Pradesh
Whenever a potential vaccine is made available, it will be made freely available for those living in the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on October 22. This makes Madhya Pradesh the second state in the country to promise free COVID-19 vaccines to its people. Read here to know which state was the first to declare it.
Your Money
NEFT, RTGS and IMPS: which one is for you?
Over the years, banks have made it easier to transfer money from one to another. With options like National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) having different features and purposes, which one is the right one for you? Read here to find out.
Global Watch
Adios Reebok!
German shoemaker Adidas is planning to sell Reebok, according to reports. The group seeks to put an end to the ill-fated investment in the US-focused brand. Read here to know why.
Tech Tattle
Shop on WhatsApp and more
Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp said it would offer in-app purchases and hosting services. This move comes in the wake of needing to boost revenue from the app while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company. Read here to know how it will work.
Startup Tales
Quibi is shutting down
Short-form video streaming service Quibi, founded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenburg- both high-powered technology and Hollywood executives, is shutting down. Read here to know what led to its downfall after having been touted as an alternative for streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Tailpiece
Wafers and chips are bringing the cash in
This season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) continues to surprise. According to media research firm TAM, in the first 25 matches, wafer-chips emerged as the top category in IPL advertising. Read here to know what led to its rise.
