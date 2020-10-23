172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-markets-wafer-chips-ipl-whatsapp-facebook-covid-19-69-6001541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Stop loss is crucial to investing habits

    Stop loss is crucial to investing habits

    While it is important to stay focussed on profits as an investor, one of the key things to keep in mind during the process is stop loss. A stop loss is the level of a stock price where investors/traders should sell an equity or commodity to limit their loss. Read here to know more about why it is crucial to your investment decision.

  • Big Story

    Free COVID-19 vaccine for Madhya Pradesh

    Whenever a potential vaccine is made available, it will be made freely available for those living in the state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on October 22. This makes Madhya Pradesh the second state in the country to promise free COVID-19 vaccines to its people. Read here to know which state was the first to declare it. 

  • Your Money

    NEFT, RTGS and IMPS: which one is for you?

    Over the years, banks have made it easier to transfer money from one to another. With options like National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) having different features and purposes, which one is the right one for you? Read here to find out.

  • Global Watch

    Adios Reebok!

    German shoemaker Adidas is planning to sell Reebok, according to reports. The group seeks to put an end to the ill-fated investment in the US-focused brand. Read here to know why.

  • Tech Tattle

    Shop on WhatsApp and more

    Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp said it would offer in-app purchases and hosting services. This move comes in the wake of needing to boost revenue from the app while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company. Read here to know how it will work.

  • Startup Tales

    Quibi is shutting down

    Short-form video streaming service Quibi, founded by Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenburg- both high-powered technology and Hollywood executives, is shutting down. Read here to know what led to its downfall after having been touted as an alternative for streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime.

  • Tailpiece

    Wafers and chips are bringing the cash in

    This season of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) continues to surprise. According to media research firm TAM, in the first 25 matches, wafer-chips emerged as the top category in IPL advertising. Read here to know what led to its rise.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | BJP plans to give free COVID-19 vaccines in Bihar; Sushil Modi tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus Essential | BJP plans to give free COVID-19 vaccines in Bihar; Sushil Modi tests positive for COVID-19

