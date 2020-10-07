Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:29 AM IST
Markets Watch
India Inc fundraising jumps 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August
Companies garnered more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August. This is a surge of almost 64 percent from last month. In August, private placement of debt instruments emerged as the most preferred route for financing business needs. Read here to know more.
Big Story
ADIA said it will invest in Reliance Retail
