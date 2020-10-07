172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-kamala-harris-mike-pence-reliance-apple-popcorn-personal-finance-65-5930901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:29 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump start the day .

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    India Inc fundraising jumps 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

    India Inc fundraising jumps 64% to Rs 1.1 lakh crore in August

    Companies garnered more than Rs 1 lakh crore from the capital markets in August. This is a surge of almost 64 percent from last month. In August, private placement of debt instruments emerged as the most preferred route for financing business needs. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    ADIA said it will invest in Reliance Retail

  • Your Money

    Personal finance in schools?

    While India has produced a barrage of world-class corporate leaders, technocrats, economists and academicians, our education system needs a revamp. Should this revamp include teaching children about personal finance matters? Read here to know what Raj Khosla has to say.

  • Global Watch

    Debate behind a glass?

    In the upcoming vice-presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, the two will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on October 7 to curb the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Read here to know more about what was being said about this decision.

  • Tech Tattle

    Why are Bose, Logitech, and Sonos not on Apple's retail channels?

    Apple has abruptly stopped selling Sonos, Bose, and Logitech audio products from its online store and shelves on its brick and mortar outlets. The move led to shares of Sonos dropping 7 percent since the news broke. Read here to know more about this decision.

  • Startup Tales

    And we have (multiple) winners!

    The government announced a list of winners at the country's first National Startup Awards on October 6. They were determined based on innovation, scalability, inclusiveness and diversity, economic impact, environmental impact and social impact. Read here to see who made the list.

  • Tailpiece

    Popcorn at your doorstep?

    Despite theatres having been shut down for a significant period, popcorn is still all the rage. This is shown in the numbers of Popcorn & Company, makers of gourmet popcorn. Has the snack got the attention of the home-bound youth who are binging TV shows and movies from home? Read here to find out.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | SOPs out on reopening cinema halls and schools; Dr Reddy's to submit protocol for Russia vaccine trials

Coronavirus Essential | SOPs out on reopening cinema halls and schools; Dr Reddy's to submit protocol for Russia vaccine trials

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.