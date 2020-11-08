Markets may finally calm down and breathe a sigh of relief after Democrat Joe Biden was nominated the President-elect of the United States of November 7. Investors drove the biggest rally since April all through the week that was based on a Biden win. Take a look at how investors worldwide are viewing the electoral victory in the US, and what they will be wary of in the transition period.
Flexicap is here: relief for fund managers?
Joe Biden becomes 46th President of the United States
President-Elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr was elected the 46th president of the US on November 7, promising to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises. Take a look at some of his most iconic quotes spanning across his political career.
Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris, the running mate of Joe Biden, makes history as becoming the first female person of colour to be elected to the office of Vice President of the United States. Read here to know more about the 56-year-old California senator who represents the multiculturalism that defines America.
Chinese smartphones in demand despite anti-China sentiments
India's smartphone market, the third-largest in the world, continued to grow in the quarter ended September 2020, with 54.3 million units. The dominance of cheaper Chinese smartphones continued, with Korea's Samsung at number two the only outlier. Here's all you need to know about the top-selling manufacturers, as ranked by the International Data Corporation (IDC).
The impact of COVID-19 on India's Silicon Valley
Bengaluru, which is largely touted as the Silicone Valley of India has been transformed by the Coronavirus-induced pandemic. Take a look at why the residents are calling it a “bloodbath on the streets.”
A 1,000 Nadal wins
Rafael Nadal has become the fourth player to accomplish 1,000 tour-level wins. He now joins the leagues of tennis greats such as Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Ivan Lendl. What did it take to get here? Find out in this piece that maps his pathway to success.