Last Updated : January 18, 2021 / 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Technologies, a leading India-based diversified gaming and sports media platform, has refiled the draft red herring prospectus for its initial public offering with SEBI on January 14. Find full details here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: Vodafone Idea and Indraprastha Gas (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The IPO of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is set to open.
    Tomorrow:

    Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws will gear up to hold its first meeting.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Farmers prepared to protest until May 2024

    On January 17, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers were prepared to protest against the Centre's new farm laws "till May 2024". Read here to know why they are now terming this agitation as an ideological revolution.

  • Entertainment

    Why is BJP leader Ram Kadam calling to boycott Tandav?

    Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has called for a boycott of the web series Tandav featuring Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others, for “hurting Hindu sentiments”. Read here to know more.

  • Farmers' Protest

    SC-appointed panel to meet on January 19

    The Supreme Court-appointed committee on the three new farm laws is scheduled to hold its first meeting on January 19 at Pusa campus. Take a look at what this panel will be set to discuss in its first meeting.

  • Tech Tattle

    How two deaths prompted scrutiny into working conditions

    China’s internet industries were already known for long, demanding days. In fact, this human cost caught public attention after the deaths of two employees from e-commerce platform Pinduoduo, known for selling fresh produce at low prices. Take a look at how these deaths prompted inquiry into the working conditions at several of China's tech giants.

  • Tailpiece

    Art in the time of chaos

    The glowing face of one of Venezuela’s greatest athletes seems to invigorate a corner of the country’s decaying capital, a splash of colour and inspiration for increasingly grim times. Take a look at the work across Venezuela of artists  who are utilizing art as a way to express themselves through trying times.

Coronavirus Essential | CoWIN app is mandatory for vaccination, says health ministry; Delhi extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees

