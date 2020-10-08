Market Watch

How do you make boards more diverse?

In order for boards of companies to function effectively, they need to be diverse. This means that they have to include members who bring together a set of skills that are relevant for the business and aligned to its strategic direction. Keeping this intent in mind, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) mandated that companies disclose the skill composition of their boards. Have companies listened? Read this piece by Hetal Dalal to find out.