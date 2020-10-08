172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-ipo-sbi-eddie-halen-facebook-billionaires-65-5935671.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    How do you make boards more diverse?

    In order for boards of companies to function effectively, they need to be diverse. This means that they have to include members who bring together a set of skills that are relevant for the business and aligned to its strategic direction. Keeping this intent in mind, the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) mandated that companies disclose the skill composition of their boards. Have companies listened? Read this piece by Hetal Dalal to find out.

  • Big Story

    'Yes Bank could not be saved without RBI'

     Rajnish Kumar's three-year term as the chairman of India's largest public lender, State Bank of India, was a roller-coaster from the day he started.  A pandemic, a private bank bailout and a deep economic slowdown – all happened during his term. Read here to see what he had to say on all the challenges he faced at the helm in this Moneycontrol Exclusive.

  • Your Money

    How to invest in IPOs

    The stock market has seen an influx of rookie investors in the last few months. As a result, there has been a keen interest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) from retail investors. Curious about how you can go about investing in them? Here's a simple how-to guide which will take you through the world of IPOs.

  • Global Watch

    The pandemic made billionaires richer

    A PWC report found that billionaire wealth reached record-high levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The report found that during the early months of the pandemic it reached $10.2 trillion in July. This broke the previous record of $8.9 trillion at the end of 2019. Read here to know what factors led to this surge in wealth for some of the world's richest people.

  • Tech Tattle

    Facebook bans QAnon

    Facebook has banned all forms of content related to the radical fringe conspiracy group QAnon.  This comes as a significant escalation from its earlier decision to remove or restrict groups and accounts that share and promote this group's material. Read here to know more about what many consider a conspiracy theory, according to which US President Trump is waging a war against elite Satan-worshipping paedophiles.

  • Startup Tales

    The journey of Eruditus

    It took Ashwin Damera six years, till 2016, to get Eruditus to an annual revenue of $10 million. The plan to go online changed everything and made it the tech company you see today. But, the decision was not easy. Read here to know more about Damera's journey with Erudite through M. Sriram's words.

  • Tailpiece

    The legacy of a rockstar

    Rock sensation Eddie Lodewijk Van Halen is more than just the founder of Van Halen. He is credited with reviving the genre, with the legacy of his band continuing to be reckoned as one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Read here to know more about the legacy of this guitar virtuoso, who passed away at the age of 65.

