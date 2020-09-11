Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:09 AM IST
Markets Buzz
Another IPO on the cardsBVG India Ltd, the country’s largest pure-play facility management player, is likely to file a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI this month for a proposed initial public offering.
Read here to know more.
Big Story
New bird in Indian airspace
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used a ceremony marking induction of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force to send a strong message to China over its belligerence in eastern Ladakh, saying national security is a major priority for India. Find out more about these advanced flying machines
Your Money
Looking for a loan? This magic number matters
Anyone who has applied for a loan or a credit card or bought any product on EMI in the last five-six years would have certainly heard of credit score. Read this to understand the significance of this magic three-digit number in your lives.
Global Watch
ECB takes on virus with stimulus
The European Central Bank left its key stimulus policies unchanged on September 10, with almost a trillion euros still in the pipeline to bolster the eurozone economy's rebound from the severe coronavirus recession. Read the details
Tech Tattle
Quicker than you can say Jack Robinson
Electric cars are taking the automobile world by storm, but supporting tech such as charging is still in its infancy. But it is quickly changing. Lucid Motors has unveiled what they are calling the fastest-charging car ever, the Lucid Air. Find out details of this novel e-car
Startup Tales
Some cheer amid COVID-19 gloom
Venture capitalists are slowly returning to the startup world. The doom and gloom following COVID-19 is giving way to cautious optimism. Investors are now writing big cheques, making big bets and taking risks, something that was expected to take much longer. Read this to know more.
Tailpiece
Nasal spray to combat COVID-19
China has approved trials for its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 904,000 lives and infected more than 27 million people globally. The nasal spray vaccine against coronavirus is expected to start phase I clinical trials in November, and Beijing is recruiting 100 volunteers.
