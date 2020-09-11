172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-ipo-bvg-rafale-ladakh-emi-ecb-coronavirus-covid-19-60-5824041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 08:09 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting article to help jump- start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    Another IPO on the cards

    Another IPO on the cards

    BVG India Ltd, the country’s largest pure-play facility management player, is likely to file a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator SEBI this month for a proposed initial public offering.

    Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    New bird in Indian airspace

     Defence Minister Rajnath Singh used a ceremony marking induction of five Rafale jets into the Indian Air Force to send a strong message to China over its belligerence in eastern Ladakh, saying national security is a major priority for India. Find out more about these advanced flying machines here

  • Your Money

    Looking for a loan? This magic number matters

    Anyone who has applied for a loan or a credit card or bought any product on EMI in the last five-six years would have certainly heard of credit score. Read this to understand the significance of this magic three-digit number in your lives.

  • Global Watch

    ECB takes on virus with stimulus

    The European Central Bank left its key stimulus policies unchanged on September 10, with almost a trillion euros still in the pipeline to bolster the eurozone economy's rebound from the severe coronavirus recession. Read the details here.

  • Tech Tattle

    Quicker than you can say Jack Robinson

    Electric cars are taking the automobile world by storm, but supporting tech such as charging is still in its infancy. But it is quickly changing. Lucid Motors has unveiled what they are calling the fastest-charging car ever, the Lucid Air. Find out details of this novel e-car here.

  • Startup Tales

    Some cheer amid COVID-19 gloom

    Venture capitalists are slowly returning to the startup world. The doom and gloom following COVID-19 is giving way to cautious optimism. Investors are now writing big cheques, making big bets and taking risks, something that was expected to take much longer. Read this to know more.

  • Tailpiece

    Nasal spray to combat COVID-19

    China has approved trials for its first nasal spray vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus that has claimed over 904,000 lives and infected more than 27 million people globally. The nasal spray vaccine against coronavirus is expected to start phase I clinical trials in November, and Beijing is recruiting 100 volunteers. Read here.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute pauses Oxford vaccine trials; Don't take coronavirus lightly, cautions PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | Serum Institute pauses Oxford vaccine trials; Don't take coronavirus lightly, cautions PM Modi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.