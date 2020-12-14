PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 14, 2020 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Watch out for the King

    Watch out for the King

    Burger King India, the subsidiary of US-based quick-service restaurant chain Burger King, will debut on bourses on December 14 after receiving a strong response to its initial public offering. Find out what to expect here. 

  • Big Story

    Government to fix date for next meeting with protesting farmers soon

    According to Union Minister Kailash Choudhary, the government will look to fix a date for another meeting with farmers who are continuing their protest against agricultural reforms. They are confident that the issues will be resolved in the next meeting. Read full details here. 

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    India readies for 600 million COVID vaccine jabs

    India will deploy its vast election machinery to deliver 600 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable people in the next six to eight months through conventional cold chain systems. Full details here. 

  • Global Watch

    How the pandemic affects retirement for women

    Policy experts have long acknowledged a gender gap in retirement security. Read here to know how the pandemic recession is disproportionately damaging the careers of women — so much so that some experts call it a “shecession.”

  • Tech Tattle

    Best flagship phones to buy in India

    If you are an Indian consumer, then - rest assured - you will be spoilt for choice in the flagship smartphone space. This is largely because big improvements across the board, with the ‘flagship’ space getting more competitive than ever. Take a look at some of the best flagship phone options available to buy in India right now.

  • Tribute

    Aisha De Sequira, in the words of Amit Chandra, Chairman & MD, Bain Capital India

    Aisha de Sequira, who died last week, was a remarkable leader of the industry, writes Amit Chandra. Read his full tribute to the  the co-head of Morgan Stanley India, here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Abu Dhabi in Israel?

    Doughnuts, called "sufganiyot" in Hebrew, are a popular fare in Israel during the current holiday of Hanukkah, in which Jews traditionally eat deep-fried delicacies. Read here to know how a spin on this delicacy has found popularity amid peace talks that were initiated between Israel and the UAE.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.