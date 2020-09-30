Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:19 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Markets Watch
What's happening with FPIs?
Foreign Portfolio Investors remained net sellers this month, as they pulled out Rs 3,475 crore on a net basis so far in September from Indian markets. This comes after participants turn cautious in the absence of fresh positive triggers amid fears of a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Read here to know more about this trend.
Big Story
Survey says we may have hit our COVID-19 case peak in May
Watch
