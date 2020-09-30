172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-fpis-covid-19-germany-japan-airlines-startups-loan-restructruring-pharmeasy-covid-19-63-5902011.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 07:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Watch

    What's happening with FPIs?

    What's happening with FPIs?

    Foreign Portfolio Investors remained net sellers this month, as they pulled out Rs 3,475 crore on a net basis so far in September from Indian markets. This comes after participants turn cautious in the absence of fresh positive triggers amid fears of a resurgence of coronavirus cases. Read here to know more about this trend.

  • Big Story

    Survey says we may have hit our COVID-19 case peak in May

  • Your Money

    Can loan restructuring work for COVID impacted borrowers?

    There is no doubt that the coronavirus induced pandemic has had a massive effect on our economy. This has created job losses and income disruptions, which in turn has impacted the repayment capacity of a significant section of borrowers. In such a state, can loan restructuring help those borrowers most impacted by COVID? Read here to find out.

  • Global Watch

    Japan Airlines says yes to gender-neutral flight announcements

    If you're used to hearing Ladies and Gentlemen during in-flight announcements, this won't be the case anymore the next time you're in a Japan Airlines(JAL) flight. In a welcome move, JAL has decided to drop the greetings "ladies and gentlemen" while making announcements in English. It will instead look towards making more gender-neutral announcements. Read here to know what led to the move.

  • Tech Tattle

    Indian Startups raise questions about Google Play's billing system

    Many Indian startups have raised concerns around Google's Play billing system, saying the tech giant cannot force Indian app developers/owners to sell digital services by compulsorily using its billing system. Read here to know what Google has to say in response.

  • Startup Tales

    PharmEasy changes internal legal structure, consolidates units for better valuation

    India's largest online pharmacy decided to pull off a legal restructuring in a bid to drum up higher valuations from investors. PharmEasy and its parent API Holdings have acquired pharma supply chains and an e-marketplace under an umbrella holding company. Read more in this Moneycontrol exclusive.

  • Tailpiece

    A visual journey of German's fragmented past

    Take a peek inside the towns of war-torn East Germany thirty years on. A stunning visual essay showcases the various facets of a region returning strong from its past, with new factories springing up in place of the old. But the transition has not been easy in the communist east, which you can see here.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

