Global Watch

Japan Airlines says yes to gender-neutral flight announcements

If you're used to hearing Ladies and Gentlemen during in-flight announcements, this won't be the case anymore the next time you're in a Japan Airlines(JAL) flight. In a welcome move, JAL has decided to drop the greetings "ladies and gentlemen" while making announcements in English. It will instead look towards making more gender-neutral announcements. Read here to know what led to the move.