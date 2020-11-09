172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-fmcg-itc-joe-biden-bars-sidecar-75-6089111.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 07:05 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What should you expect with markets?

    According to analysts, movement in domestic equity markets this week will largely depend on how participants react to the Bihar election outcome, macroeconomic data release, and global political developments. Read here to know more.

  • Big Story

    What is happening with ITC

  • Coronavirus Check

    What will Biden's approach to COVID-19 look like?

    With Joe Biden all set to take over as the 46th US president, his immediate priority will be to control COVID-19. Read here to know more about the president-elect's strategy to tackling the virus and how it differs from that of Donald Trump.

  • Global Watch

    What does a Biden Administration mean for India?

    Things are about to change with the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris internationally. But, with relations between New Delhi and Washington have acquired a maturity that will be difficult to reverse, what will this administration mean for its ties with India? Four diplomats weigh in on the matter here. 

  • Startup Tales

    Shell's plans for the startup echo system

    Energy company Shell India is planning to engage with 25-30 start-ups every year from 2022. Read here to know more about its E4 Programme that aims to scale these businesses.

  • Tailpiece

    Now serving: Trade secrets from the Indian woman who co-runs one of the world’s best bars

    Minakshi Singh’s Sidecar is ranked among the world’s top 100 bars. No other bar in India has come this far in the global ranking. Read here to know her journey with the establishment.

