Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 07:25 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening with Wall Street?

    What's happening with Wall Street?

     Some US stocks may face more volatility next week as President Donald Trump and rival Joe Biden face off in their first debate ahead of the November election. Read here to know more. 

  • Big Story

    India will contest Vodafone tax-case win

    The Indian government will contest the compensation awarded to Vodafone by an international court at The Hague in its retrospective tax dispute. This will be carried out while they assure foreign institutional investors that India will honour its obligations and taxation policy. Read here to know what led to the decision.

  • Your Money

    Best fixed deposit rates for senior citizens

    Fixed deposits (FDs) are financial instruments provided by banks or NBFCs that give investors a relatively-better rate of interest if held for a fixed period. Here is a list of FDs that offer best rates on three-year FDs for senior citizens.

  • Global Watch

    Climate change could kill if COVID-19 does not

    In a year of cataclysm, some world leaders at this week’s annual United Nations meeting are taking the long view, warning: If COVID-19 doesn’t kill us, climate change will. Here is why. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Google to block political ads until November 3

    The tech giant told advertisers they would be unable to run ads “referencing candidates, the election, state or federal office-holders, candidates, or political parties, as well as ads running on election-related search queries, or its outcomes given that an unprecedented amount of votes will be counted after Election Day this year." Read here to know more about the halt on advertising.

  • Startup Tales

    Bengaluru startup gets ICMR nod for affordable COVID-19 diagnostic kit

    The GlobalTM diagnostic kit, developed by Bengaluru-based Equine Biotech, got approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to join the list of made-in-India diagnostic test kits for COVID-19. Read here to know more about the test that takes one and a half hours to confirm the presence of SARS-CoV-2 pathogen in patient samples

  • Politics

    President Ram Nath Kovind gives ascent to farm bills

    President Ram Nath Kovind, on September 27, gave ascent to contentious farm bills, passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. This comes amid the nation-wide protest against this piece of legislation. Read here to know more.

tags #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Harley Davidson leaves Indian roads; a change in luck for Vodafone; Will Tata and Mistry come to the negotiating table?

