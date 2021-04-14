English
Last Updated : April 14, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Maharashtra to tighten COVID restrictions post 8 pm tomorrow

    The restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 transmission would be tightened from 8 pm onwards on April 14, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced. Read here to find all the details of these new sets of curbs that would remain in effect for at least 15 days.

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu are all set to hold a crucial meeting with all state and union territory governors on the COVID-19 situation in the country. Also, Infosys is set to consider share buy-back.
    Tomorrow:

    Mercedes-Benz EQS electric sedan to debut globally.

    PM Modi calls the pandemic similar to the Third World War

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 13 said that the 6th edition of Raisina Dialogue is taking place at a watershed moment in human history and compared the COVID-19 pandemic with 'Third World War'. Read here to know more about PM Modi's viewpoint of the pandemic, and how this event has shaped India's efforts in dealing with the crisis.

    Here's why CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian is defending vaccine exports

    Amidst criticism from opposition leaders and concerns regarding the shortage of Covid-19 vaccine doses in India, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian came to the defense of vaccine exports saying that the diplomatic loss would have been much greater than the goodwill earned now, in an interview with Moneycontrol. Read here to know more about why Subramanian also said that the second wave isn't a cause for concern.

    COVID-19 2nd wave poses credit negative threat for India, says Moody's

    Rating agency Moody says that India is at risk of weakening the economic recovery which poses a credit negative threat. Read here to know why it also said that the second wave of infections presented a risk to the growth forecast as the reimposition of virus management measures would curb economic activity and could dampen market and consumer sentiment.

    This bank will offer higher interest on fixed deposit if you get COVID-19 vaccine

    The State-run Central Bank of India has launched a special deposit scheme offering an additional interest rate of 25 basis points above the applicable card rate for those who get vaccinated in order to encourage people to get COVID-19 jabs. Read here to know more about this unique scheme which is available for a limited period.

    All about Arike

    It was only a month ago when India got its own vernacular dating app. Now, Arike is finding traction amid users, acquiring  1,000 users every day. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Maryam Farooqui tells you everything you need to know about the app catered towards Malayalis.

Macro Minute | If current Covid wave persists, path to recovery will be more reluctant: RBL Bank’s Rajni Thakur

