Last Updated : April 04, 2021 / 07:21 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Big Deal

    DMart founder adds Malabar Hill house to cart

    DMart founder adds Malabar Hill house to cart

    In one of the biggest property deals in Mumbai, DMart founder Radhakishan Damani and his brother Gopikishan Damani bought a Rs 1,001-crore independent house in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill area. Click here to know more about this blockbuster deal.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Last day of campaigning for the assembly polls in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
    Tomorrow:
    In an effort to increase the transport facilities for railway passengers, the Indian Railways is set to begin  services of 71 unreserved trains.

  • Coronavirus Check

    Open vaccination to 18-45 age group: FICCI tells Centre

    Pointing out that official testing for COVID-19 has fallen below optimal levels achieved earlier this year and that testing capacity is lying underutilized, industry body FICCI has called for revitalizing testing nationwide. It has also urged the government to open vaccination for the 18-45 age group. Click here to know more from the letter FICCI's President Uday Singh wrote to Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan.

  • Policy

    Health Ministry approves National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021

    The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021. This means, patients with rare diseases will now be treated under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. Read this piece to know more about the bill, which will also give such patients financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh for their treatment under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi.

  • Tech Tattle

    Amazon accepts issue of drivers urinating in bottles

    After receiving flak globally for not acknowledging poor working conditions among its workers, e-retailer Amazon finally acknowledged and apologised to US Representative Mark Pocan, admitting to scoring an "own goal" in its initial denial of his suggestion that its drivers were sometimes forced to urinate in bottles during their delivery rounds. Catch the full story here.

  • Politics

    Explained: The organisational structure of the RSS

    The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has an unusual structure where the umbrella body oversees more than 100 affiliates dealing with diverse issues. In this piece, Moneycontrol's Gulam Jeelani takes a look at the organisational structure of the RSS.

  • Travel

    Are you road-trip ready?

    Road trips have become increasingly popular in the last year, for obvious reasons. Cars offer you safety from elements which now include contagious viruses, and driving to a destination, no matter how far away, may seem to be more plausible than taking a flight. In this piece, Parth Charan takes you through seven essentials you need for your next road trip.

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

