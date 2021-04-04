Policy

Health Ministry approves National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has approved the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021. This means, patients with rare diseases will now be treated under the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme. Read this piece to know more about the bill, which will also give such patients financial support of up to Rs 20 lakh for their treatment under the Umbrella Scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi.