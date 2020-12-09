PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 09, 2020 / 07:35 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

  • Market Buzz

    Economy in green shoots, where to invest?

    While India's GDP data pointed towards India being in a technical recession, visible green shoots in the economy triggered risk-on sentiment on D-Street. Take a look at 10 stocks you can take advantage of during this period.

  • Big Story

    Centre is working on strategy to rebuild media

    The Centre is working on a new strategy to rebuild its media and public outreach - with nine union ministers focussing on 10 areas, as well as ways, in which criticism can be addressed and positive messages can be spread wider according  to a report. Full details here. 

  • Your Money

    Will redeeming equity funds continue to be an option for investors?

    November saw highest-ever outflows from equity funds (Rs 12,917 crore; net outflows). Equity net outflows have continued since July. Read here to know why experts suggest this is largely because investors are seeing schemes NAVs recover and are taking money off the table.

  • Global Watch

    What happens after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine?

    Britain will become the first country in the world on December 8 to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNtech, initially making the shot available at 50 hospitals. This is all you need to know about what happens after one receives the experimental COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

  • Tech Tattle

    The Apple Airpod Max is here

    Apple, on December 8, launched the all new AirPods Max wireless headphones, which are essentially AirPods with an over-the-ear design. Read here to know all about this new launch whose confirmed price is Rs 59,900 in India.

  • Startup Tales

    Does boAt have a new suitor?

    Private equity giant Warburg Pincus is in talks to invest in earphones and wearables brand boAt Lifestyle, as the Delhi-based company rides a wave of online buying and looks to de-link its operations from China amid border tensions according to source. Read here to know more in this Moneycontrol exclusive.

  • Tailpiece

    Will OTT releases become a common feature in India?

    When Warner Bros announced the simultaneous release of 17 of its upcoming films in 2021 on over the top (OTT) platforms and in theatres, it not only sent shockwaves across the US film industry but also disturbed the Indian film space. In this piece, Maryam Farooqui explores whether Indian studios or producers will follow a similar procedure.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.