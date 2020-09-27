Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 07:06 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
-
Markets Buzz
What's happening with equity markets?
The last six months have seen equity markets rebound in a V-shape manner. The Nifty50, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 are up 57 percent, 63 percent and 90 percent, respectively, from 52-week lows. Read here to know which sectors will rebound stronger during this time.
-
Big Story
Serum Institute asks Centre if they have the capacity to buy COVID-19 vaccines
tags #MC essentials
Watch
- IPL 2020: An overview of the league's economics, statistics on teams and players Watch more
- Explained | Here's why the Aircraft (Amendment) Act 2020 was introduced Watch more
- Business Insight | Tata Group and Jubilant FoodWorks eye Coffee Day's vending machine business Watch more
- Exclusive | Government set to announce fiscal stimulus package ahead of festive season Watch more