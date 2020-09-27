172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-covid-19-vaccine-luxury-india-china-money-63-5889711.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2020 07:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Markets Buzz

    What's happening with equity markets?

    The last six months have seen equity markets rebound in a V-shape manner.  The Nifty50, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 are up 57 percent, 63 percent and 90 percent, respectively, from 52-week lows. Read here to know which sectors will rebound stronger during this time.

  • Big Story

    Serum Institute asks Centre if they have the capacity to buy COVID-19 vaccines

  • Your Money

    No need to report gains made under individual stocks in I-T filings

    Stock traders will not have to report scrip-wise details of their income while filing their tax returns, the Finance Ministry clarified on September 26.Capital gains made from shares held for less than a year come under business gains and do not need to be disclosed for each scrip. Read here to know what this means for you.

  • Global Watch

    US moves to restrict Chinese journalists stay to 90 days

    The Trump Administration is seeking to restrict the stay of journalists from China in the US to just 90 days with the provision of another extension for a similar duration. Read here for all the details.

  • Tech Tattle

    Could a ban on telecom equipment affect 5G goals?

    India has banned over 175 mobile apps with links to China as the border confrontation between the two escalates. A recent media report suggested India could bar Chinese telecom equipment gear makers as well. Read here to know what this could mean for 5G development in the country.

  • Startup Tales

    MonotaRO invests $15 million in Industrybuying

    Japanese business-to-business ecommerce company MonotaRO is set to invest $15 million in a joint venture with Emtex Engineering, acquiring a majority stake in its SME ecommerce business Industrybuying.com. Read here for more.

  • Tailpiece

    Luxury watches: what's to know?

    If you've ever wondered why some of the world’s best luxury watches, such as a Patek Philippe, a timepiece from this luxury watch brand can cost as much as $100,000, Deepali Nandwani answers all your questions in Desire for Dummies. Read here for more.

