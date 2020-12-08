PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : December 08, 2020 / 07:18 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Asian markets at all-time highs

    A gauge of Asian shares hit a record peak on December 7 on hopes of a much-needed US stimulus package before year-end just as coronavirus vaccines roll out. Take a look at how they performed here. 

  • Big Story

    How soon can Indians expect a vaccine?

    Serum Institute of India, on December 6, applied for emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, thus becoming the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking clearance for a vaccine in the country. Take a look at how soon India can expect a vaccine here. 

  • Your Money

    Account aggregators and your data

    The advent of modern technology has allowed for simplification of complex methods. Now, by engaging an account aggregator, the full view of your finances can be shared instantly with a wealth manager. Here's everything you need to know about what happens with your data in the hands of these account aggregators.

  • Tech Tattle

    Everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077

    Cyberpunk 2077 is gearing up to be one of the ambitious gaming projects. In the lead up to it, here are all your questions answered about the game.

  • Global Watch

    Water futures trade on Wall Street

    Consumable water is joining gold, oil, and other commodities that are traded on Wall Street. This comes after Chicago-based CME Group was all set to launch contracts linked to the $1.1 billion California spot water market. Read here to know how fears of a major water crisis are driving the trade of water futures.

  • Politics

    Government firm on not repealing laws, open to amendments

    As the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders entered the 12th day, amid a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8, the government does not appear to be ready to give in to the protesters' demand for a complete withdrawal of the recently-passed farm laws. Full details on the ongoing situation here. 

  • Tailpiece

    Bob Dylan sells his songwriting catalogue

    In a blockbuster deal with Universal Music, Nobel Laurete and musician Bob Dylan has decided to sell his songwriting catalogue that includes some of his most iconic titles like  “Blowin’ in the Wind,” “The Times They Are A-Changin’” and “Like a Rolling Stone”. Read here to know more about what could be the biggest acquisition ever of the music publishing rights of a single act.

