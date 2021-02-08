MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : February 08, 2021 / 07:15 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Everything to know about Dalal street this week

    Everything to know about Dalal street this week

    The previous week saw the market break new ceilings with the biggest ever weekly gains, much because of the budget. With no major economic event this week, markets are expected to be stock specific. Read this piece to know what will keep traders busy in the coming week.

    Buzzing Stocks: ITC and ICICI Bank  (Read here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events here

    Today: 
    Former US President Donald Trump's senate trial will begin.
    The first round of COVID-19 Vaccination for Karnataka's frontline workers to begin
    Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Godrej Consumer Products and NMDC set to unveil their financial numbers.
    Tomorrow

    Tata Steel will release its December quarter results

  • Big Story

    Seven dead & 170 people missing in Uttarakhand flood tragedy

    The state of Uttarakhand was devasted as massive flooding happened in Chamoli district after a glacial burst caused an avalanche. Here's everything you need to know about the tragedy.

  • Economy

    Disinvestment strategy will ensure wise spending of public money

    While addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Finance Minister Sitharaman gave it back to the opposition's remark of 'selling family silver'. She said that for the first time a clear strategy has been devised for disinvestment to ensure tax payer's money is well spent. Read this piece to know all details of the minister's conference.

  • Tech Tattle

    First Impressions of Realme X7

    As a first impression, Realme X7 is an entry-level smartphone that's got its basics right. Read here to know all details about the Realme X7 and X7 Pro.

  • Coronavirus Check

    What tests do you need to take if you plan to fly internationally?

    COVID-19 tests that are required to fly internationally will depend on your choice of destination. In a bid to stop the spread of the virus, a lot of countries are asking for recent negative covid tests. Read on further to know all the details.

  • Tailpiece

    Tom Hanks changed America's attitude towards COVID

    Last year when award-winning actor Tom Hank's announced himself as COVID positive, the virus was quite new and information was sparse. A study has found that Hanks was quite instrumental in getting the average American to seek more information and take precautions.

