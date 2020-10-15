172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-covid-19-rbi-fmcg-baba-ramdev-67-5964661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Watch

    Which stocks outperformed the index?

    The most challenging aspect of investing in equity markets is picking the right stocks. However, this task may not be easy. Take a look at which top stocks outdid the NIFTY 50 index in this piece by Ritesh Presswala to aid your decision-making process.

  • Big Story

    Credit growth decelerates for sixth successive quarter in June

    Bank credit growth, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, decelerated for the sixth successive quarter and stood at 5.7 percent in June.  Read here to know why the moderation was seen across all bank groups.

  • Your Money

    Dealing with denial of cashless settlement in health insurance claims during COVID-19

    While there could be many reasons that insurers give for rejecting claims, some situations are avoidable. Read here to know how to be prepared to avoid or reduce the financial burden of an already-taxing health situation.

  • Global Watch

    How a pandemic brought FMCG companies together

    A little after the coronavirus pandemic had started, FMCG companies found themselves forming partnerships in order to deliver essential goods to customers. Read here to know how brand experts view this as an opportunity during this time.

  • Tech Tattle

    Youtube bids misinformation farewell

    YouTube said on October 14 that it would remove videos containing misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as an expansion of its current rules against falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the pandemic. Read here to know more about how the platform will change as a result.

  • Startup Tales

    When Tata Group and BigBasket meet

    Salt-to-technology conglomerate Tata Group is in talks to purchase a minority stake in Alibaba-backed e-grocer BigBasket. Read here to know more about the deal.

  • Tailpiece

    The internet has a field day over a Baba Ramdev clip

    A video of Baba Ramdev falling off an elephant while performing a yoga pose trended high on social media. The internet took this as an opportunity to make memes on the situation, with some comparing Ramdev to India's gross domestic product (GDP). Take a look at the whole range of comments made on the clip.

