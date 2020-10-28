Last Updated : Oct 28, 2020 07:24 AM IST
Markets Buzz
Got any of these?
While trading in the stock market, it's always ideal to also be looking at where foreign institutional investors (FII) are putting their money. Interestingly, there are 12 stocks in the BSE universe held by Big Bulls where FIIs have also enlarged their stakes in the September quarter. Take a look at which stocks these are.
Your Money
Let not fear rule your investments
The psychological phenomenon of fear often hinders investors from making any important investment decisions. In this piece by Nimesh Chandan, loss aversion as a phenomenon is explored as well as the psychology of decision-making.
Big Story
Harley's Indian Hero
American cruiser bike maker Harley Davidson has partnered with Hero Motorcorp to sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. Read here to know more.
Global Watch
From Beer to Gin
In a bid to save the brewery ecosystem in Japan, Kiuchi Brewery, an artisanal craft beer brewery in Japan is asking others to send them beer to convert into gin. Read here to know more about how it's done.
Tech Tattle
Ankhi Das and Facebook part ways
Ankhi Das who served as Public Policy Director for India, South, and Central Asia for social media giant Facebook, has now decided to step down. Read here to know what led to the move.
Startup Tales
InVideo gets interested investors
Video creation platform InVideo has raised $15 million in its Series A round of funding from Sequoia Capital India, along with other investors like Tiger Global, Hummingbird, RTP Global, and Base. Read here to know what it does exactly and how it plans to use these funds.
Tailpiece
The dark truth about online rummy
The COVID-19 pandemic has rendered millions jobless, and many are looking at various avenues to get rich quick or at least make a little money. While some chose to invest in the stock market, others decided to play rummy online. In this piece, Swathi Moorthy and Maryam Farooqui explore the murky world of online rummy, which is claiming more and more victims by the day.
