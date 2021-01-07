MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 07, 2021 / 07:34 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting stories to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening with global markets?

    What's happening with global markets?

    Shares on Wall Street ended higher on January 5 in choppy trading as investors took advantage of the previous session’s slump to buy them back, ahead of the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington. Full details here. 

    Buzzing Stocks: UBL, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Havells (Read more)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today: 
    Farmers to conduct tractor rally.
    Earnings season kicks off.
    Tomorrow: 

    Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine roll out to be conducted across the country.

    Close

  • Big Story

    Lodha Group fires up IPO plans

    Macrotech Developers (formerly Lodha Developers), one of India’s largest real estate players, is taking another stab at listing the bourses - this time on the back of a sharp surge in residential sales, improved investor sentiment and demand. Read here to know more.

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 vaccine's second dry run

    Ahead of the vaccine roll-out, a second dry run is set to take place across all districts in India on January 8. Check full details here. 

  • Your Money

    How are wealth management services changing?

    Advisory firms today are deploying cutting-edge technology to offer convenience to customers on personal financial management. In this piece, Prateek Mehta takes a look at how digital channels may be the way forward in providing wealth management services.

  • Startup Tales

    $100 million! What floats this boAt?

    Hardware companies in India have found it hard to raise capital. In this piece, check what is changing in the world of world of consume electronics, in the light of boAt raising $100 million from Warburg Pincus.

  • Tailpiece

    Bharat Biotech and its founder Krishna Ella

    With the restricted use approval of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin by India, both Bharat Biotech and its founder Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella, 73, have hogged the limelight. Here are 10 things to know about Ella.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.