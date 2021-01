Market Buzz

What's happening with global markets?

Shares on Wall Street ended higher on January 5 in choppy trading as investors took advantage of the previous session’s slump to buy them back, ahead of the outcome of the Senate runoff elections in the battleground state of Georgia, which will determine the balance of power in Washington. Full details here.

