Market Buzz
Economy recovery on track, where are you investing?
Despite it seeming like it would take time to get out of the woods completely, the economic recovery is on the horizon. As per Moneycontrol's tracker, there are signs of improvement with weekly indicators pointing towards an uptrend in mobility as unlocking gathers pace and people go out to shop. The question remains: what are the best bets during this period? Read here to find out.
Coronavirus Check
BCG vaccine the answer for elderly patients?
According to a survey conducted by the Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR), the bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) vaccine - administered to prevent tuberculosis - helped in tackling COVID-19 infection among elderly patients. Read here to know more about how it may be used to help fight the novel coronavirus infection.
Your Money
Can bias and random fund manager actions affect your investment decisions?
The biggest mistake that an investor can make is to believe that the same process, strategy or manager will be able to circumvent the next financial crisis. In this piece by Nirav R Karkera, explore how you can avoid this to make the right investment choices.
Global Watch
In China, the Trump image brings in the money
While America is entering a crucial phase of the presidential election, Chinese vendors of paraphernalia are seeing an uptick in sales. In fact, the people who supply Americans with their plastic dinosaurs and “Kiss My Bass” baseball caps are confident about an election victory for President Donald Trump. Read here to know more.
Tech Tattle
WhatsApp beyond borders
As many schools and colleges have had to adapt to technology as their main source to distribute information, one app emerged as a top medium to do it: WhatsApp. Read here to know more about the role the messaging service had to play as virtual education became the norm.
Startup Tales
FreshToHome gets bigger cart
FreshToHome, an online retailer of seafood and poultry, said on October 28 that it had raised $121 million in a Series C funding round led by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, Bahrain-based Investcorp, Ascent Capital, the US Development Finance Corporation, the Allana Group and its existing backer-venture firm Iron Pillar. Read here to know what about it caught the investors' eye.
Tailpiece
Berlin's cursed airport will now take travellers
What first began as a plan to symbolise German unity and engineering will finally open after nine enduring years of delays and technical failures. Read here to know more about BER, the mishap-prone project.
