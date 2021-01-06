MARKET NEWS

Last Updated : January 06, 2021 / 07:22 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    What's happening in the world of IPOs?

    Calendar year 2021 is set to witness a plethora of initial public offers (IPO) as fundraising via public issue route gathers steam. Read here to know what is in store in the world of IPOs for 2021.

    Buzzing Stocks: Muthoot Finance, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma (Read More)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    The US will be doing its electoral vote count.
    The launch of Toyota Fortuner.
    Tomorrow:

    Farmers will carry out their scheduled tractor march.

    Close

  • Big Story

    When can you expect a COVID-19 vaccine?

    Indians can expect to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot on January 13, Union Health Ministry Secreatry Rajesh Bhushan said on January 5. Find full details here. 

  • Tech Tattle

    Google has a new union

    A group of Google engineers and other workers announced on January 4 that they had formed a union, creating a rare foothold for the labour movement in the tech industry. Read here to know about the aspirations from the Union.

  • Economy

    Will Budget 2021 be a challenge?

    In 2020, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her second budget, she was broadly confronted with the constraint of turning around a wobbly economy amid tepid household spending and shaky global conditions. Take a look at what challenges lie ahead for FM Sitharaman while presenting this year's budget.

  • Your Money

    Curious about building your financial plan?

    With the global declaration of coronavirus pandemic, 2020 was a turmoil for most of our finances. Take a look at the advice of six financial advisors on how to stay better prepared in 2021.

  • Tailpiece

    Virtual shaadis and the wedding industry

    For the wedding industry, 2020 was an unusual year as couples tied the knot virtually. Take a look at what this study found out about this trend and how the pandemic shaped the wedding industry.

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

