Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 07:24 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.
-
Market Buzz
Where should you put your money?
As the country looks towards gaining a K-shaped recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several investors are now attempting to reconsider where they should put their money to ensure that it multiplies in time. Read here to know which sectors could be the best fit for you.
-
Big Story
Business may not reach pre-COVID levels before March 2021, survey says
Business activity is unlikely to touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021. As a result, there is a need for the government to step in and give a "push" to the economy as it has not done enough till now, a multi-sector survey conducted by a rating agency has said on September 21. Read here to know why this is the case.
Watch
- Explained | How can #StopHateForProfit campaign impact Facebook? Watch more
- Why Vespa-maker Piaggio isn’t ready to go electric in India yet Watch more
- Business Insight | Google and Paytm get into a war of words over cashback policies Watch more
- 3 Point Analysis | Computer Age Management Services IPO hits D-Street. Should investors subscribe? Watch more