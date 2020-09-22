172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-daily-your-essential-7-markets-business-james-bond-covid-19-vaccine-who-61-5868471.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to PRO at just Rs.33 per month. Use code SUPERPRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 07:24 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Where should you put your money?

    As the country looks towards gaining a K-shaped recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, several investors are now attempting to reconsider where they should put their money to ensure that it multiplies in time. Read here to know which sectors could be the best fit for you.

  • Big Story

    Business may not reach pre-COVID levels before March 2021, survey says

    Business activity is unlikely to touch pre-COVID-19 levels before March 2021. As a result, there is a need for the government to step in and give a "push" to the economy as it has not done enough till now, a multi-sector survey conducted by a rating agency has said on September 21. Read here to know why this is the case.

  • Your Money

    How to make the best decision during new fund season

    As markets rally, fund houses are rolling out new schemes to tap into positive investor sentiments. In fact, A total of 28 NFOs (new fund offers) have been rolled out so far in 2020, garnering inflows worth over Rs 35,000 crore. Are any of them for you? Read here to know more.

  • Global Watch

    More than 150 countries join hands to ensure fair distribution of COVID-19

    A total of 156 countries have joined the global COVAX scheme intended to ensure fair distribution of supplies of future vaccines against COVID-19, an alliance led by the World Health Organization (WHO). This includes 64 wealthier, self-financing countries, and accounts for about two-thirds of the global population. Read here to know more.

  • Tech Tattle

    Microsoft buys Bethesda for $7.5 billion, heating up XBOX and Playstation war

    In a decision that will shape the gaming industry, Microsoft has decided to buy  ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda, id Software, Arkane Studios, MachineGames, Tango Gameworks and more, for $7.5 billion. Read here to know what this would mean for Microsoft

  • Startup Tales

    More IPOs?

    A recent change in the law to allow Indian companies to list overseas first comes as a big boost to Indian startups, many of which are loss-making and, thus, unable to list in India. Their investors are looking for an exit - which they will be able to give them.  Read here to know which companies are now looking to capitalise on this advantage.

  • Tailpiece

    Why people are still looking for James Bond's guns

    The hunt for four guns used by the English spy James Bond in the eponymous film series continues six months after burglars stole them and escaped through an open window.  Read here to know how the hunt to retrieve five of the stolen prop guns is carrying on.

tags #Essential 7 #MC essentials #Moneycontrol Daily

Must Listen

Setting Sail | The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy: 3one4 Capital's Pranav Pai

Setting Sail | The question is not if, but when will India become a $10 trillion economy: 3one4 Capital's Pranav Pai

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.