MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : January 10, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    How to avoid being financially fragile in 2021

    How to avoid being financially fragile in 2021

    A once in a generation pandemic, the threat of which is still to subside exposed our fragility in several spheres, including finance. Here are some tips to avoid being financially fragile in 2021.

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    Last day to file Income Tax Returns. Here's a handy guide to help you through the process.
    Tomorrow:

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the vaccine roll out.

    Close

  • Coronavirus Check

    COVID-19 vaccine drive to kick off from January 16

    The COVID-19 vaccination drive will kick off across the country on January 16. In the first phase, priority will be given to healthcare workers, the frontline workers who are estimated to be around 3 crore followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crore. Read here to know more.

  • Your Money

    Four lessons from 2020 you can take with you into this year

    2020 has been quite a year presenting all of humanity with the storm and the calm at the same time. The year has been unprecedented from a health as well as wealth standpoint with both getting worse before it got better. Take a look at 4 learnings you can take away from 2020 and implement this year to expand your earnings.

  • Economy

    What role does standard insurance policy have in boosting coverage in India?

    Standard insurance products are a good start for new entrants to the insurance fold. In this piece, M Saraswathy explores how these alone may not be adequate to boost India's insurance penetration.

  • Tailpiece

    Can handwriting survive, and does it matter?

    The importance we grant to handwriting as we know it only reflects our recent history and culture. In this piece, Sanjay Sipahimalani explores the depth of survival of handwriting and if it will matter in the near future.

tags #MC essentials

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.