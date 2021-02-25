Coronavirus Check

There's a one-dose vaccine that works, it's Johnson & Johnson's

The one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against severe disease and death from Covid-19 and may reduce the spread of the virus by vaccinated people, according to new analyses posted online by the Food and Drug Administration. It had a 72 percent overall efficacy rate in the United States and 64 percent in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant emerged in the fall and is now driving most cases. Read here to know more.