Market Buzz

NSE down!

Trade exchanges were shutdown on February 24 due to technical glitches the National Stock Exchange (NSE) informed the Securities and Exchanges Board of India. Following this, SEBI asked the exchange to file a report on what led to the shutdown. Find full details on the situation, here.

