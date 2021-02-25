English
Last Updated : February 25, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round up of the most interesting articles to help jumpstart the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    NSE down!

    Trade exchanges were shutdown on February 24 due to technical glitches the National Stock Exchange (NSE) informed the Securities and Exchanges Board of India. Following this, SEBI asked the exchange to file a report on what led to the shutdown. Find full details on the situation, here.

    Stocks in the news today : Affle India, PNB Gilts, Dredging Corporation of India, Monte Carlo Fashions (Read Here)

  • Watch Out

    Take a look at these key events

    Today:
    GAIL share buyback offer set to open. Nureca is also set to list its equity shares.
    Tomorrow:

    Over 8 crore traders participate in the Bharat Band protest. Also, The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is set to kick off a three-day conference focused on geoeconomics.

    Close

  • Big Story

    The RBI is worried cryptocurrencies will disrupt financial stability

    India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said it is concerned that cryptocurrencies will impact financial stability in the economy. This view comes ahead of the government's plan to introduce a law to ban private cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Read here to know more.

  • Real Estate

    What homes have caught the eye of NRIs?

    NRIs are house-hunting again. Infact, as many as 73 percent of them are now preferring properties priced between Rs 90 lakh to Rs 2.5 crore, with T hubs of Bengaluru (24 percent) and Pune (19 percent) are witnessing maximum demand. Find full details here.

  • Coronavirus Check

    There's a one-dose vaccine that works, it's Johnson & Johnson's

    The one-shot coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson provides strong protection against severe disease and death from Covid-19 and may reduce the spread of the virus by vaccinated people, according to new analyses posted online by the Food and Drug Administration. It had a 72 percent overall efficacy rate in the United States and 64 percent in South Africa, where a highly contagious variant emerged in the fall and is now driving most cases. Read here to know more.

  • Startup Tales

    Innovacer enters unicorn club

    Healthcare technology firm Innovaccer has raised funds at a valuation of $1.3 billion, making it the latest entrant to the coveted unicorn club at a time when enterprise software startups are raising funds faster than ever. Moneycontrol's M Sriram brings you all the details, here.

  • Tailpiece

    Missing Office?

    There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted many activities-- perhaps the most crucial of them all, working from an office. Many workers are past the half-year mark in WFH existence, and there is no end in sight. Here's a look inside what most workers miss about being in an office.

