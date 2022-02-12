Last Updated : February 12, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST
Market Buzz
Market falls over 1.5% on fears of aggressive Fed hike
Benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning streak and were trading over 1.5 percent lower on February 11 after the United States’ consumer prices data came in hotter than expected. More here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday:
EAM Jaishankar to visit the Philippines
Big Story
Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons chairman
Ratan Tata expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran and recommended his term as the chairman of Tata Sons be renewed for another five years. More here.
Coronavirus Check
13.4% dip in daily cases, 11.7% drop in active cases
India added 58,077 COVID-19 cases on February 11, down from 67,084 daily cases a day before. This marks a 13.4 percent decline in the fresh infections in one day. The fresh number of confirmed COVID-19 infection take the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 4,25,36, 137. More here.
Tech Tattle
You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series
The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series were recently unveiled globally at the company’s first Unpacked event of 2022. The smartphone line-up included the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy 22 Ultra, while the new tablets featured the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. More here.
Auto
Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 8% in January
Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in India fell 8 percent in January, mainly due to semiconductor shortage, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle wholesales dropped to 254,287 units in January 2022 as compared to 276,554 units in the same month of last year. More here.
Tailpiece
How JRD Tata's love for flying gave birth to Air India
JRD Tata was the first Indian to receive a commercial pilot's license on February 10 in 1929 setting the stage that eventually led to the creation of Air India. The interesting connection was revealed in a tweet and Instagram post by the Tata Companies taking us back to 1929. More here.
