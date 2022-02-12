English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Last Updated : February 12, 2022 / 07:21 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Market falls over 1.5% on fears of aggressive Fed hike

      Benchmark indices snapped their three-day winning streak and were trading over 1.5 percent lower on February 11 after the United States’ consumer prices data came in hotter than expected. More here.

    • Watch out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today:
      PM Modi to address UP poll rallies
      IPL mega auction
      Tomorrow:
      JAM 2022 exams
      President Ramnath Kovind’s Hyderabad visit

      EAM Jaishankar to visit the Philippines

      Close

    • Big Story

      Chandrasekaran reappointed as Tata Sons chairman

      Ratan Tata expressed his satisfaction on the progress and performance of the Tata Group under the leadership of N Chandrasekaran and recommended his term as the chairman of Tata Sons be renewed for another five years. More here.

    • Coronavirus Check

      13.4% dip in daily cases, 11.7% drop in active cases

      India added 58,077 COVID-19 cases on February 11, down from 67,084 daily cases a day before. This marks a 13.4 percent decline in the fresh infections in one day. The fresh number of confirmed COVID-19 infection take the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 4,25,36, 137. More here.

    • Tech Tattle

      You can now pre-reserve Samsung Galaxy S22 series

      The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series were recently unveiled globally at the company’s first Unpacked event of 2022. The smartphone line-up included the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy 22 Ultra, while the new tablets featured the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. More here.

    • Auto

      Passenger vehicle wholesales dip 8% in January

      Passenger vehicle dispatches from factories to dealers in India fell 8 percent in January, mainly due to semiconductor shortage, auto industry body SIAM said on Friday. The total passenger vehicle wholesales dropped to 254,287 units in January 2022 as compared to 276,554 units in the same month of last year. More here.

    • Tailpiece

      How JRD Tata's love for flying gave birth to Air India

      JRD Tata was the first Indian to receive a commercial pilot's license on February 10 in 1929 setting the stage that eventually led to the creation of Air India. The interesting connection was revealed in a tweet and Instagram post by the Tata Companies taking us back to 1929. More here.

    tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Market #MC essentials #PM Modi

    Must Listen

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.